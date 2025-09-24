AbbVie Hosts National Conclave on World Retina Day to Spotlight Rising Burden of Diabetic Macular Edema

Delhi AbbVie, a global biopharmaceutical leader committed to developing innovative medicines and solutions, hosted the National Conclave on World Retina Day at the India Habitat Centre, Delhi, to spotlight Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), one of the leading causes of vision loss among people living with diabetes. According to 2025 report by the Cleveland Clinic, about 1 in every 14 people with diabetes develops DME. The event brought together renowned experts to foster greater awareness about vision loss due to diabetes, which is called diabetes macular edema (DME) and explore collaborative approaches to address the growing retinal disease burden in India.

The conclave reinforced that while evidence-based treatments have significantly improved patient outcomes, critical challenges persist. Limited awareness, high treatment costs, the burden of frequent injections, and unequal access to retinal care continue to hinder timely diagnosis and effective management. The discussions centred on driving policy-level interventions such as integrating mandatory retinal screening into national diabetes programs, strengthening public and private partnerships to expand specialized retinal care services, and ensuring the availability of trained specialists across tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Suresh Pattathil, Managing Director & General Manager, AbbVie India , commented, “At AbbVie, we are proud to leverage over 75 years of global eyecare expertise to make a meaningful difference for the 3 million people living with Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) in India. The National Conclave on World Retina Day serves to spotlight the impact of diabetes on vision loss. India’s diabetic burden is forecasted to reach 134.2 crore by 2045, and this underscores the urgent race between sugar & sight. By emphasizing the importance of early detection, expanding access to breakthrough therapies, and embracing innovative solutions, we aim to safeguard vision, enhance patient outcomes, and pave the way toward a future where preventable blindness is a challenge of the past.”

The conclave featured a distinguished panel of healthcare professionals from across India, including Dr. Lalit Verma, Dr. Mahipal Sachdev, Dr. R. Kim, Dr. M.R. Dogra, Dr. Chaitra Jayadev, and Dr. Shashank Joshi. Representing leading voices in retinal care, endocrinology, and healthcare policy, the panel deliberated on the rising burden of DME and the need for a comprehensive eye check-up and, patient-centric approach. Early detection through public awareness as most diabetics do not even know about DME, accessible & affordable treatment

The discussions highlighted different therapies available like anti-VEGF short-acting, corticosteroid long-acting implants, laser therapies.