Accounting and Financial Specialist discusses the importance of each planning stage in strategic Decision - Making in complex Environments

The concept that complex problems can be solved with quick and simple solutions is becoming increasingly outdated within the corporate context. The dynamic and interdisciplinary nature of these environments has led specialists to understand that a solid foundation, built over time, is crucial for successful outcomes at the end of a project.

One example of this need is found in fields where financial activities predominate. Analysts in this area recognize that proficiency in strategic planning is essential for making the best decisions within this complex environment. The idea that merely empirical evaluations would suffice has become a thing of the past.

Recent studies show that even before the Covid-19 pandemic period (2020–2022), approximately 90% of the world’s leading companies had already incorporated strategic planning concepts into all their stages of production. By the end of this decade, it is almost unanimous that all major market institutions across all continents will be engaged in this direction.

The changes have been significant since the 1950s and 1960s, when management concepts underwent substantial transformations. The dynamism of market scenarios prompted institutions to adopt a more flexible and thoughtful approach.

The main innovation in these estimates is that, in addition to dynamic sectors such as the financial market and the strategic frameworks of large corporations, which have been the focus of these studies, the evolution will not be limited to them. Even if at a slower pace, governmental management is expected to enter these statistics within this decade as well.

To better understand the topic, we invited Syed Sohaib Ali to collaborate with this article. He is a specialist in the financial market and understands well what these projections represent in practice. His career has been built in Audit and Assurance, with an academic background in Commerce and Accounting.

“Normally, when we talk about strategic decisions, some managers might mistakenly associate this concept with immediacy. However, the financial market is an example where the best path begins with a well-founded plan. The more variables and risks there are, the greater the need for support in decision-making. Strategy largely depends on analyzing each scenario. But it is clear that no scenario can be approached without proper planning,” explains the specialist.

As he explained, thinking strategically is thinking long-term. Planning, in turn, involves parameters tied to four distinct stages: the first is the planning itself, in the broadest sense of the term; followed by direction, organization, and control of each stage of the plan, now in the broader sense.

The knowledge base accumulated by the specialist has provided him with a solid foundation in financial principles, analytical skills, and strategic decision-making, enabling him to navigate complex financial environments effectively.

The relationship between technological advances and governmental management is another focus of the specialization developed by Syed Sohaib Ali in recent years. Through these studies and practical experiences, the professional has emphasized that certain principles, although implicit in good management, hold immense value when the focus is on the benefits each initiative can offer to the community as a whole, especially as public accounting is part of his area of expertise.

“It is a field that still needs significant development when we talk about appropriate strategic management. But, as the history of management evolution shows, we have seen continuous improvements since the 1950s. Clearly, each locality requires a level of goodwill tied to its sociopolitical and institutional culture, but public management has also evolved,” says Syed Sohaib Ali.

One reason the public sector, even in more conservative and less democratic environments, has become aware of this need is the desire for a cleaner institutional image. Therefore, analyzing strategic goals encompasses decisions at every stage of the planning process, from the establishment of guidelines to controlling the delivery of products or services. In some cases, this final stage would undergo a more rigorous process.

“It’s important to talk about institutional image, which does not come without proper planning, that is a fact. However, what is at stake goes far beyond, whether in the financial market or the public sector, as mentioned here. We are talking about more effective use of resources. An ideally strategic plan leads any institution to better seize opportunities and handle risks, which will inevitably arise during the implementation of goals.”

Thus, defining goals, clarity in decisions, a better image, and the effective use of resources would be the main benefits of the strategic study of decision-making in complex environments. In other words, the organization would always have a guide ready when faced with decisions, even the most delicate ones. Finally, Syed Sohaib Ali reached some conclusions on the matter.

“The tool can indeed be seen as a guide, something indispensable throughout the process. But it is not a rigid tool. It is a way of thinking that promotes interaction and participation from various areas, from creation—not just in times of crisis, when things have already gone wrong. In fact, it should have a preventive character because, as we also evaluate, it directly addresses risks and opportunities within the designed matrices.”

Details about the Specialist’s Early Career

Syed Sohaib Ali holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (B.Com) from the University of Karachi in Pakistan, his home country. He also earned a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Accounting and Finance from Oxford Brookes University in the United Kingdom.