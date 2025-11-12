Acharya Balkrishna was the chief guest at the convocation ceremony of UPES School of Business.

UPES honours Acharya Balkrishna with the degree of Doctor of Philosophy

• Continuity in service , dedication in service and engagement in service is our strength: Acharya Balkrishna

• Under the able leadership of Acharya Ji, Patanjali model has become the leading business model of the country: Dr. Ram Sharma

Haridwar , November 10. Acharya Balkrishna Ji, General Secretary of Patanjali Yogpeeth, participated as the chief guest in the 23rd convocation of the School of Business of Uttarakhand's leading university UPES ( University of Petroleum and Energy Studies) , which is ranked not only in the country but also in the world, where he was honored with the highest academic degree - Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D. Honorary Degree) for his unprecedented achievements. On reaching the venue, the first person to welcome Acharya Ji was the UPES management , students and teachers.

Addressing the students on this occasion, Acharya Ji said that continuity in service , dedication to service, and engagement in service are our strengths. Under the leadership of revered Swami Ji, Patanjali is embodying worldwide service initiatives through the perseverance and hard work of millions of Patanjali brothers and sisters. He said that such honors inspire us to further our service efforts with even greater determination.

At the event, UPES Vice Chancellor Dr. Ram Sharma praised Acharyaji's dedication and selfless contribution to the service of humanity and said that by drawing inspiration from him, the graduating students will be inspired to begin a new innings of their lives with renewed energy. He said that under Acharyaji's able leadership, the Patanjali model has become a leading business model in the country. In keeping with Indian traditions, the Patanjali model further strengthens customer trust. Today, the country's most prestigious entrepreneurs are drawing inspiration from the Patanjali model.

For this honour, Acharya ji thanked the Chancellor of the University, Dr. Sunil Roy , Vice Chancellor, Dr. Ram Sharma ,

Vice Chancellor Dr. Jai Shankar , Registrar Prof. Manish Madan , Director School of Business Prof. Rahul Nainwal , Dean-Research Dr. Ashwini Nangia , MD , Schlumberger Mr. Lalit Agarwal , members of the Academic Council and Governing Body and all the students were thanked.