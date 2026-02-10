ACPL Exports enters the domestic D2C silver jewellery market with the launch of TrueSilver

Targeted at millennials and Gen Z, the brand focuses on contemporary design, accessible pricing, and certified purity standards. ACPL continues to expand its B2C export presence across key markets, including the US, Europe, the UK, the Middle East, and Australia, with the US accounting for nearly 50% of its export revenue.

TrueSilver launches with close to 900 products for women, men, and children. Over 80% of the collection is designed for women, featuring bracelets, earrings, rings, necklaces, and anklets. Reflecting evolving trends, the range is offered in gold and rose gold finishes alongside silver. TrueSilver’s distinctive strength lies in its extensive personalised jewellery collection for both men and women. All jewellery is BIS hallmarked.

“TrueSilver marks a strategic next phase in our growth, enabling us to take our manufacturing and quality expertise directly to the Indian consumer,” said Sidharth Gupta, Director, ACPL Exports. “We are targeting ₹100 crore in annual revenue for TrueSilver in the near term and aim to scale the business to ₹250 crore over the next two to three years, supported by an expansion to 100 retail stores. Our focus is on building a trusted, scalable silver jewellery brand backed by strong design, consistent quality, and sustainable practices.”

The launch of TrueSilver is a key pillar of ACPL Exports’ broader strategy to diversify revenue streams and strengthen its domestic presence. The company expects its branded consumer portfolio to contribute 30–40% of overall revenue over time. Sustainability and responsible manufacturing remain central to ACPL’s operations, supported by zero-waste facilities, ethical labour practices, and global quality benchmarks.