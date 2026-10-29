Adani Airports, IHCL sign pact to develop 8 hotels across key airport cities

Mumbai: Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) and The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) on Thursday announced a major multi-hotel operating agreement to develop eight hotels with more than 2,000 rooms across Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Guwahati, as both companies look to strengthen hospitality infrastructure at key aviation hubs.

Under the agreement, the hotels will be developed by AAHL and operated by IHCL under its portfolio of hospitality brands, including Taj, Vivanta, Gateway and Ginger.

The development is expected to cater to business, leisure and transit travellers, while supporting the growth of airport-centric commercial ecosystems.

"The hotels will operate under Taj, Vivanta, Gateway and Ginger brands, creating differentiated accommodation and hospitality experiences for business, leisure and transit travellers," according to the joint statement.

"The partnership envisages development of hotels by Adani Airports, which will be operated by IHCL under its multi-brand hospitality portfolio, creating high-quality hospitality offerings across key aviation gateways," it added.

Speaking on the development, Jeet Adani, Director at AAHL, said leading airports around the world are increasingly evolving into integrated destinations that drive commerce, tourism and urban development.

"Our partnership with IHCL is an important step in this journey, bringing together our hospitality-led mixed-use destinations and India’s leading hospitality company to create world-class hotels across key airport cities with its brands including the iconic Taj. Together, we aim to strengthen the hospitality ecosystem within our Airport City developments and contribute to the long-term economic growth of the regions we serve,” he stated.

The agreement covers three Taj hotels, two Vivanta hotels, one Gateway hotel and two Ginger hotels.

In Mumbai, the portfolio will include a Taj hotel at Terminal 2 of Mumbai Airport. Lucknow will host a Vivanta and a Ginger hotel, while Ahmedabad will have a Taj and a Vivanta hotel, both at advanced stages of development. Guwahati is set to get a Taj, a Gateway and a Ginger hotel.

Together, the eight properties will offer a mix of accommodation, dining, meetings and events facilities, wellness amenities and recreational offerings across the four cities.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of IHCL, said that as India continues to emerge as one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets, airport-linked developments are becoming important commercial and hospitality destinations.

"As India strengthens its position as one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets, airport-centric developments are emerging as important commercial and hospitality hubs. Our partnership with Adani Airport Holdings Limited brings together two leading Indian companies with a shared vision to build India’s travel and tourism sector,” Chhatwal noted.