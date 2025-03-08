Adani Electricity, Adani Foundation's ‘Utthan’ initiative transforms lives of over 25,000 students

Mumbai : With an aim to foster students’ learning abilities and enhance learning outcomes, Adani Electricity and Adani Foundation on Saturday celebrated the third edition of their annual ‘Utthan Utsav’ here.

The programme has positively transformed the learning outcomes of over 25,000 students across 83 BMC schools located at Malad, Dahisar, Borivali, Chembur and Kurla, according to the company.

‘Utthan’ entails adopting government primary schools, tutoring ‘Priya Vidyarthis’ (progressive learners), addressing dropout rates and collaborating for staff capacity building.

Empowered educators known as ‘Utthan Sahayaks’, along with support of teachers and parents, together work to enhance foundational learning and numeracy skills of students.

“Adani Electricity is committed to the holistic development of the communities we serve. The Utthan project is a testament to our dedication to empowering young minds and creating a brighter future for Mumbai. We are proud of the transformative impact this initiative has had on thousands of students,” said an Adani Electricity spokesperson.

The event also saw the launch of a coffee table book showcasing the journey and achievements of ‘Project Utthan’.

As part of the celebration, a slew of cultural and interschool competitions such as elocution, essay-writing, drawing, and creating best out of waste were organised for BMC school students.

Due to ‘Project Utthan’, outcome assessment reports indicate up to 98 per cent proficiency in numeracy and 90 oer cent or more in reading and writing among Utthan students.

About 99.31 per cent of students rated Project Utthan as ‘Good’ or ‘Better’.

The project’s success is driven by its tailored curriculum, effective teaching-learning materials (TLM), Building as Learning Aid (BaLA) designs and a strong focus on cultivating a reading culture.

“Through interactive teaching methods, activity-based learning, and digital resources, we have started enjoying subjects like language and mathematics more,” said Nidhi Adsure, a student of class 6 at Chembur Naka Marathi BMC school.

Jayshree Chavan, Principal of Marvali Marathi BMC School, said that “thanks to Project Utthan, quality education is reaching students belonging to the most underserved communities, transforming our schools into spaces of opportunity and hope”.

Adani Electricity and Adani Foundation, in partnership with the BMC, recently distributed 20,000 scholarship preparation books to 5,541 students and provided 12,000 library books to 82 BMC schools, reaching 25,000 students.