Live
- Workshop on immunisation held
- Cloudflare Publishes Top Internet Trends for 2024
- A celebration of dignity and freedom
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy To Begin Three-Day Delhi and Jaipur Visit
- Thangalaan: Watch Vikram’s Flick On This OTT Platform
- Woman attempts suicide over harassment from loan App agents
- Supreme Court Issues Notices on Telangana Government's GO No. 46 for Constable Recruitment
- Vigilance sleuths inspect water plant
- Puppeteers outshine abroad, but dying in India
- INST researchers find promising materials for next-gen electronic devices
Just In
Adani Group in Rs 7.5-trn capex for Rajasthan
Highlights
Will invest 50% of total outlay in next 5 yrs
Jaipur : The Adani Group is planning to invest Rs7.5 lakh crore across sectors in Rajasthan, a senior company official said on Monday. While speaking at the Rising Rajasthan Summit Adani Ports and SEZ, Managing Director Karan Adani said 50 per cent of the total investment will be made within the next five years.
“Adani Group plans to invest over Rs7.5 lakh crore across various sectors. The company plans to build the world’s largest integrated dream energy ecosystem involving 100 gigawatt of renewable energy, 2 million tonnes of Hydrogen and 1.8 gigawatt related to hydro projects. These investments will build Rajasthan into an oasis of green jobs,” Adani said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS