Adani Group in Rs 7.5-trn capex for Rajasthan

Jaipur : The Adani Group is planning to invest Rs7.5 lakh crore across sectors in Rajasthan, a senior company official said on Monday. While speaking at the Rising Rajasthan Summit Adani Ports and SEZ, Managing Director Karan Adani said 50 per cent of the total investment will be made within the next five years.

“Adani Group plans to invest over Rs7.5 lakh crore across various sectors. The company plans to build the world’s largest integrated dream energy ecosystem involving 100 gigawatt of renewable energy, 2 million tonnes of Hydrogen and 1.8 gigawatt related to hydro projects. These investments will build Rajasthan into an oasis of green jobs,” Adani said.