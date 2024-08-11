Live
Adani Group rejects Hindenburg's allegations
Highlights
US short-seller Hindenburg Research on August 10 released a new report levelling allegations that Sebi chairperson Madhabi Buch.
US short-seller Hindenburg Research on August 10 released a new report levelling allegations that Sebi chairperson Madhabi Buch.
The report alleged that Madhabi and her husband Dhaval Buch were involved in Adani Group's offshore funds. The report said that these obscure financial systems were allegedly used in the “money siphoning scandal."
While the Congress and the Trinamool and Shiv Sena (UBT) reacted strongly. In a statement, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh demanded a JPC
Adani Group calls allegations malicious and manipulative.
In a statement Adani Group on Sunday strongly rejected the latest allegations by Hindenburg Research, calling them “malicious, mischievous and manipulative”.
