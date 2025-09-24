Adani Portfolio’s EBITDA growth surged 57 pc to Rs 89,806 crore in just 2 fiscals: Gautam Adani

Ahmedabad: The Adani Group Portfolio’s EBITDA rose from Rs 57,205 crore in FY23 to Rs 89,806 crore in FY25 -- an increase of Rs 32,601 crore, representing 57 per cent absolute growth and a two-year CAGR of 25 per cent, Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, said on Wednesday, adding that the truest evidence of our resilience lies not in words, but in performance despite allegations levelled by Hindenburg Research.

The Group’s Gross Block expanded from Rs 4,12,318 crore in FY23 to Rs 6,09,133 crore in FY25.

“This is an addition of nearly Rs 2 lakh crore, a 48 per cent rise in just two years. At the same time, we delivered transformative projects that have reshaped India’s infrastructure landscape and strengthened its global standing,” said the billionaire industrialist in a letter to the shareholders.

The Group commissioned India’s first container transshipment port at Vizhinjam, alongside the Colombo West International Terminal and added 6 GW of renewable capacity, including Khavda, the world’s largest single-location renewable project.

The Group’s commissioned the world’s largest copper smelter and metallurgical complex and expanded its energy network with 7,000 circuit kms of transmission lines and 4 GW of new thermal capacity across India and overseas.

“What was intended to hurt us has instead become a defining inflection point by fortifying our foundations, sharpening our ambition and reaffirming our responsibility to build with scale, speed and resilience for India’s future,” said Gautam Adani.

“However, even as the storm raged, I remained acutely aware of the anxiety it created for our investors, lenders, suppliers and partners. It was your trust that steadied us, your patience that sustained us and your belief that emboldened us. For this extraordinary support, I am profoundly grateful,” the Adani Group Chairman added.

With renewed confidence and gratitude, “I look forward to, together, writing the next and best chapters of our growth story and building a future worthy of India’s aspirations,” said Gautam Adani.