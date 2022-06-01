Aditya Birla Health Insurance launches 6 New 'Health Add-Ons'

New Delhi: One of India's largest private health insurance brands, Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Limited. (ABHICL), on Tuesday announced launch of 'Health Add-ons', a range of six diversified add-on covers that can be added to the existing indemnity plans to provide a comprehensive cover at an affordable price.

The company has announced that the six-new range of add-on covers can be to ABHI's retail indemnity plans such as Activ Health, Activ Assure and Activ Care. In the post-pandemic years, companies, both public and private, have seen a surge of customers opting for better health packages, which has further led to launching diversified health insurance portfolios to suit different income groups.

As per ABHI, these 'Health Add-ons' will enable policyholders and their families to safeguard their future. Mayank Bathwal, CEO, Aditya Birla Health Insurance said, "The six new health add-ons will provide extra protection to the policyholders by making their health insurance policies more robust and comprehensive."

The six new add-ons are namely, Future Secure, Cancer Hospitalisation Booster, Vaccine Cover, Personal Accident, reduction in PED (Pre-Existing Diseases) waiting period and Tele-OPD Consultation.