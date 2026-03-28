  1. Home
  2. Business
Business

Aditya Birla Realty eyes Rs 1,700 cr revenue from 1st redevelopment project

  • Created On:  28 March 2026 7:58 AM IST
Aditya Birla Realty eyes Rs 1,700 cr revenue from 1st redevelopment project
X

New Delhi: Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd (ABREL) will redevelop a housing society in Mumbai and expects a revenue of Rs1,700 crore from free-saleable area. In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company said its subsidiary Birla Estates Pvt Ltd has entered into the redevelopment market with its first project in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Birla Estates will redevelop Anmol Co-operative Housing Society and Bhartiya Bhavan Co-operative Housing Society in Khar West, Mumbai's Western Suburbs. The project is being developed under a joint redevelopment arrangement with Parinee Real Estate Builders.

"With a saleable area of 2.9 lakh sq ft, the project has an estimated revenue potential of Rs1,700 crore," ABREL said.

Tags

Aditya Birla Real EstateMumbai RedevelopmentBirla EstatesKhar WestHousing Society
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Heatwave warning issued across Andhra Pradesh in 41 mandals

Heatwave warning issued across Andhra Pradesh in 41 mandals

National News

More
Share it
X