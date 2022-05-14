Adivi Sesh opens INOX's 4th multiplex in Hyderabad

Hyderabad INOX Leisure Ltd (INOX), a leading multiplex chain, has announced the launch of its 4th multiplex at Sattva Necklace Mall, located at Kavadiguda Main Road, Secunderabad. The new multiplex has 7 auditoria with a capacity of 1534 seats, including 103 luxurious recliner seats. INOX now operates 26 screens in 4 multiplexes in the twin cities.

Each of the 7-screens in the new multiplex are soaked in comfort and equipped with the best-in-class cinema technologies for sound and projection. The auditoria are equipped with advanced digital projection system. The immersive ambience of auditoria complements the 3D view, which is powered by Volfoni Smart Crystal Diamond solution.

The cinema also hosts a dedicated play area for kids, christened as Kiddles, the bright and exciting play area for kids, is loaded with toys, books, relevant activities and content for the younger guests to spend enjoyable time at the cinema. The cinema also offers recliner seating, which will offer a lavish and comfortable cinema viewing experience to the patrons of Hyderabad.

The multiplex has a several customer-friendly digital features such as paper-less check-ins, touch-screen and QR code-enabled ticketing and interactive food-ordering.

The elegant live kitchen is designed to serve its specially curated mouth-watering preparations, even to guests who are not watching a movie.

"This 7-screen cinema will offer an experience which is draped in modern luxury, advanced cinema technologies and abundant gourmet food options, which should make it a highly popular cinema destination in the Secunderabad vicinity. As we open our 4th cinema in the City of Pearls, we are looking forward to welcoming the passionate movie-goers and delight them with this unique experience. We are glad to strengthen our presence in Telangana with this launch," Mohit Bhargava, Regional Director - South, INOX Leisure Ltd, said.

With this launch, INOX will expand its presence to 162 multiplexes spanning 688 screens across 72 cities in the country.
















