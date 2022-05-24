AEMS staff to get 2 months' pay immediately

Hyderabad: Aurobindo Emergency Medical Services, which operates 108-Emergency Ambulance Service, 104-Mobile Medical Unit in Andhra Pradesh, has started paying two months' salary arrears to about 6,000 employees working in the organisation.

Sampath Reddy, Director, AEMS, said, that the company could not pay the salaries to its employees due to pending of bills with the government for technical reasons.

As the government has released an amount of Rs 70 crore on Monday, AEMS has immediately started paying the salary arrears for two months to its employees, Sampath said.