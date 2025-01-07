AG&P Pratham-THINK Gas launches its feature packed Mileage+ CNG Fuel Card in partnership with Zaggle

AG&P Pratham-THINK Gas, committed to building a clean fuel ecosystem and delivering exceptional customer experiences, has launched its feature packed Mileage+ CNG Fuel Card. The card was launched by Shri. Amitava Sengupta, Chairman AG&P Pratham-THINK Gas, in the presence of the senior leadership, during a multi-city live event.

Powered by Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, a leading B2B SaaS FinTech solutions provider, the Mileage+ Fuel Card brings in a new refuelling experience for AG&P Pratham-THINK Gas customers. With this innovative card, customers can enjoy a seamless and secure customer experience, backed by best-in-class security features. The card provides a complete digital payment solution, making transactions effortless and efficient in CNG outlets across AG&P Pratham-THINK Gas markets.

Additionally, the card offers cashback redeemable for fuel, secure & hassle-free cashless payments, provides fleet-owners with real-time tracking & analytics to monitor fleet expenditure & fuel consumption. Furthermore, fleet-owners can operate multiple cards under one account, enabling them to monitor their entire fleet using a single master account, making fleet management more efficient than ever.

On the launch of the card, Amitava Sengupta, Chairman, AG&P Pratham and THINK Gas, said, “The Mileage+ Fuel Card is a game-changing innovation that redefines the customer experience at our stations. This launch marks a significant milestone in our journey towards creating a cleaner, more sustainable, and customer-centric energy ecosystem. This card will set new benchmarks in our industry.”

Avinash Godkhindi, MD & CEO of Zaggle said "This collaboration with AG&P Pratham will create a meaningful impact in the transport sector. With a substantial proportion of fleet owners and truck operators based in rural India, this partnership aims to serve a growing market that is increasingly adopting cleaner fuel options and digital solutions. The Mileage+ CNG Fuel Card will make it easier for truckers to manage their fuel expenses and enhance their financial literacy, while contributing to India’s push toward a more digitized and sustainable economy."

Abhilesh Gupta, MD and CEO of AG&P Pratham and THINK Gas said, “Mileage+ CNG Fuel Card is a feature rich, unique card, created keeping our customers and their refuelling needs in mind. This card will become the currency at AG&P Pratham-THINK Gas stations and will empower our customers to monitor and manage their transactions prudently, relieving them of cash transactions. We are committed to creating an eco-system that will help accelerate the availability and usage of clean fuels in India.”

The Mileage+ CNG Fuel Card was simultaneously launched at two different stations – LCNG Vallam and LCNG Walajah with fleet owners operating their new allotted cards at the stations during the multi city live launch. The live demonstration was carried out to showcase the simplicity and ease of use of the card.

AG&P Pratham-THINK Gas is offering its customers substantial savings of up to INR 3/kg on CNG purchases made using the Mileage+ CNG Fuel Card at its stations. The company has received a positive response, with significant interest from goods carriers and bus associations operating in its geographical areas. We strongly believe that Mileage+ CNG Fuel Card will revolutionize the transport sector, providing a valuable benefit to its customers and contributing to a more sustainable energy future.