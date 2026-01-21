AI Engineer is the fastest growing job role in Hyderabad: LinkedIn reveals Jobs on the Rise 2026

To help professionals navigate this uncertainty, LinkedIn has released its Jobs on the Rise 2026 list. In Hyderabad, AI Engineer emerges as the fastest-growing job role, reflecting the city’s growing strength in technology and innovation. Beyond this, the list features roles such as Marketing Strategist (#2), Solutions Analyst (#3), Vice President Business Strategy (#4) and Human Resources Representative (#5), highlighting growth across marketing, business strategy, people functions and specialised professional roles in the city’s evolving job market.

Nirajita Banerjee, LinkedIn Career Expert and Sr. Managing Editor, LinkedIn India News says, "Hyderabad's job market is reflecting the city's emergence as a multi-sector hub, with demand rising for adaptable talent. With roles evolving across functions and industries, employers are prioritizing versatility. Professionals who pair AI literacy with their domain strengths, showcase outcomes through project work, and stay flexible about responsibilities are finding stronger opportunities as hiring extends beyond technology into marketing, analytics, and consulting sectors."

Indian professionals are comfortable using AI, but unsure about its use in hiring

LinkedIn’s research shows that 94% of professionals in India are comfortable using AI in their job search, but nearly half (48%) don't understand how to stand out when AI is used in hiring. 54% of them say AI can be an obstacle in getting noticed by recruiters. Despite these concerns, 65% believe AI can improve communication from recruiters and help address gaps in recruiter-candidate interactions.

How LinkedIn’s AI tools are improving job search and role matching

LinkedIn also offers a wide range of AI tools, including AI-powered job search, which lets members search for jobs in their own words and discover roles they might never have thought to look for. The tool is now rolling out globally in English, French, German, Spanish, and Portuguese. Over 1.3M members globally already use it every day, and over 25M weekly searches are powered by the new job search experience. Once you discover relevant roles, you can use LinkedIn’s job match feature to see which roles align with your skills and qualifications, so you can focus on applying to opportunities where you’re a fit and more likely to be considered for the role.

Hyderabad’s Top 10 Jobs on the Rise