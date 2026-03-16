AI Engineering Services Limited Wins Decarbonization Co-Benefits Award at Water Transversality Global Awards 2026

AI Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) the India's largest aviation Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) organization has been conferred the Decarbonization Co,benefits Award at the Water Transversality Global Awards and Conclave 2026 organized by India Water Foundation held on 6 th ,7 th March at India International Centre, New Delhi.

The Award was received by Shri Amit Kumar, Chairman, AIESL from the Chief Guest, Shri Om Birla Hon'ble Speaker of Lok Sabha, whom the award was presented. AIESL was honored for its large scale decarbonization efforts throughout its nationwide aviation MRO network and consistently achieved emission reduction targets, whilst adhering to stringent operational integrity and aviation safety standards.

Given that we are one of the biggest players in the aviation engineering services industry in India, our facilities are highly energy intensive involving 13 aircraft hangars, engine workshops, various support workshops and ground operations across various stations. The activities in aircraft maintenance involve significant lighting, HVAC, GSE and documentation components. Conventionally these activities depend on electrical lighting, diesel based GSE and paper based work packages, processes, workflows etc. This results in very high Carbon Footprints in addition to high fuel consumption and wastages in materials.

A systematic decarbonization and operational modernization approach was pursued by AIESL to overcome these issues. Operational efficiency measures including Energy,efficiency measures in work,hangar and workshops were adopted to achieve direct electricity savings and Scope,2 emissions reduction through LED, high efficiency lighting systems utilizing.

An important achievement toward AIESL's sustainability has been the phased acquisition of electrified Ground support equipment (GSE) to replace conventional diesel,powered GSE used while handling and servicing aircraft. This has resulted in the reduction of amount of fuel used in GSE, reduction of Scope,1 emission and associated local emissions with enhanced working environment for the technical personnel.

IS and Digital Transformation have also contributed some various benefits to the environment and operations. The concept of electronic work packages and digital documentation practices has been able to cut down a variation of materials while reducing paper consumption and the movement of physical files. The AI based planning tools have helped in enhancing maintenance forecasting, resource utilization and workflow practices while eliminating rework iterations and extra energy drain.

Further to above, AIESL also rolled out a 24×7 online payment gateway and digital financial systems to avoid manual processing cycle and administrative overheads of involvement of physical documentation and courier movement. These initiatives have resulted in reduction of indirect emissions.

The use of more structured waste management programs and enhanced recycling efforts has reinforced in fact the material efficiency aspect in maintenance activities, fostering the circular use of resources in the aviation engineering system.

Collectively, these initiatives have delivered measurable environmental and operational gains, including reduced energy intensity per maintenance event, lower dependency on fossil-fuel-based equipment, improved turnaround time for aircraft maintenance, and enhanced utilization of engineering infrastructure.

The recipient of this year's award, Shri Amit Kumar, also took part in the CEO's Leadership Dialogue of the conclave where industry captains examined how corporate leaders and cross,sector partnerships can move forward sustainable development and the industrial transformation driven by ESG.

7 March, second day of the conclave, Shri Ved Prakash Mishra, Executive Director, AIESL was a panellist for the session, 'Greening Industry: Fuelling Growth via ESG Partnerships for Sustainability'. It aimed to understand the role of industries to accelerate the decarbonisation agenda through innovations, technology and integrated ESG partnerships.

Decarbonization Co,benefits Award: AIESL signals evidence through a pioneering large,scale Aviation MRO that demonstrates how decarbonization efforts can be maximized for operational excellence and co,benefits.

The acknowledgement at Water Transversality Global Awards and Conclave 2026 reflects the increasing importance of sustainable engineering, digital revolution and responsible industry leadership to reach global climate objectives and determine the future of enviromentally responsible aviation infrastructure