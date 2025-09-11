AI likely to add $ 15.7 trillion to global GDP by 2030: FICCI-BCG Report

Key Findings:

AI Divide Growing Sharper: Over 66% of developed economies already have national AI strategies, compared to just 30% in developing economies and 12% in least-developed ones. This imbalance risks leaving many nations reliant on imported solutions.

Four Pillars of the AI Race: The race is on four interdependent dimensions, compute, data, models, and talent. A few nations have taken the lead, with many focusing on specific AI interventions. For example, US and China have taken a lead and account for majority of the world’s AI professionals.

Uneven Adoption: A few nations lead in AI innovation; however, most economies have potential to advance. A few sectors such as financial services and retail are leading with rapid AI integration due to data rich environments. However, socially critical sectors like agriculture and public services lag, constrained by fragmented infrastructure and funding challenges due to unclear RoI.

Scaling Challenges for Businesses: Despite billions in investments, nearly half of AI pilots are scrapped before production and fewer than one in eight prototypes reach deployment. Key barriers include siloed infrastructure, skills shortages, and cultural resistance.

Ecosystem Barriers: Access to compute is expensive, talent and funding are concentrated. USA accounts for nearly one in three AI experts. Such a divide means that without supportive ecosystems of infrastructure, talent, financing, and governance, progress will remain fragmented and unequal.

People as the Unlock: Adoption is more sociological than technical, 70% of AI adoption obstacles stem from people and process issues, not technology. Organizations that invest in reskilling, cultural change, and empowering workforces are best placed to translate AI into real business outcomes. For example, a telecom operator achieved a 40% increase in sales conversions by reskilling 300+ frontline staff to use AI-driven customer engagement tools.

The RISE Framework: The report introduces the RISE framework: Research, Investment, Skilling, and Ethics, as a call to action for governments:

Research: Foster public-private ecosystems, open research, and innovation hubs

Investment: Expand capital and infrastructure to democratize access, especially in underserved regions.

Skilling: Bridge the talent gap by reskilling workforces and enabling knowledge-sharing at scale.

Ethics: Establish robust governance frameworks to ensure responsible, transparent, and safe AI adoption.

Saibal Chakraborty, Managing Director and Senior Partner, BCG said, “We are seeing significant divergence in the global AI race. Majority of developed economies have national AI strategies, while the less developed one are yet to undertake this journey. When it comes to talent, nearly one in three AI experts who relocate choose to move to the US. To truly derive value and drive global equitable growth, we must build strong supportive ecosystems for AI Research, Investment, Skilling and Ethics.”

Jyoti Vij, Director General, FICCI said, “AI is not just a technological wave; it is a strategic race that will define economic and social leadership in the decades ahead. Together, we can ensure that AI is not just a race for advantage, but a collective pursuit of progress that unlocks value for the world.”