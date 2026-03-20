Ai+ smartphone becomes official partner of Mumbai Indians, KKR

New Delhi: Ai+ Smartphone has been announced as the Official Smartphone Partner for two of the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) leading franchises—Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders—for the upcoming T20 season.

The collaboration positions Ai+ Smartphone at the heart of one of India’s largest cultural and sporting platforms, connecting the brand directly with millions of cricket fans nationwide.

As part of the partnership, fans will enjoy exclusive experiences including player meet-and-greets, match tickets, signed merchandise, and access to behind-the-scenes content captured on Ai+ Smartphone devices.

Commenting on the tie-up, Madhav Sheth, CEO of Ai+ Smartphone and Founder of NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, said, “Sport has a unique ability to bring people together in moments of shared excitement and aspiration.