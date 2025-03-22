Air pollution has a deadly impact on cardiac health, say experts at ASSOCHAM’s ‘Illness To Wellness’ Summit

Recently on the first day of the ‘Illness to Wellness’ Summit organised by ASSOCHAM Foundation for CSR, under the aegis of Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), eminent medical practitioners highlighted how air pollution has become a very important factor leading to heart disease, surpassing the common perception that it only results in various lung ailments.

“Imagery showing people coughing in air pollution has led to the common perception that it only causes lung diseases. However, we need to understand that the effect of air pollution on heart health is extremely important. Air pollution kills by way of cardiovascular diseases. Particulate Matter 2.5 has the ability to enter the bloodstream and can transform cholesterol in the body into oxidized cholesterol, which can lead to plaque ruptures, a condition that may trigger acute heart attacks,” said Dr. Sandeep Bansal, Medical Superintendent, VMMC & Safdarjung, Hospital, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, GOI in the event.

Dr. Bansal added, “At our center, we conducted a study showing that a rise of 0.5 in particulate matter over the preceding week is linked to an increase in heart attack cases. There is significant ongoing research in the country focused on this issue. However, the key now is to collaborate and explore effective solutions, including finding ways to prevent air pollution and, in turn, improve cardiovascular health.”

Congratulating ASSOCHAM on taking the illness to wellness campaign forward in the past few years, Dr. Manoj Nesari, Advisor, Ministry of Ayush, GOI, while delivering his keynote address, said, “I commend them for taking this message to the schools and especially to children because they are the citizens of tomorrow. Today, India is a young nation, but in 30 to 35 years, we will have the largest number of senior citizens.”

“Saabka Saath Sab Ka Vikas is not just a political slogan; it also means wellness for all. This vision encompasses the body, mind and the soul. We also have to integrate various knowledge systems, including allopathy and Ayurveda. To share an example, the incidence of anemia is very high in India, with at least 40 percent of the population, especially women and children suffering from it. Iron deficiency is not always due to lack of intake but often because of poor uptake in the gut. To address this, we introduced a completely natural, edible formulation in Belgaum, which showed remarkable results. We then expanded this initiative to aspirational districts under Mission Utkarsh. Within a year, we reduced the incidence of iron deficiency from 34 percent to just 2.2 percent,” added Dr. Manoj.

Delivering the welcome address, Anil Rajput, Chairperson, ASSOCHAM National CSR Council, said, “The Illness to Wellness campaign was launched in 2014, it has gained significant traction over the past decade and has raised awareness and disseminated information on a host of targeted health topics. Moving forward, we have identified key focus areas that are likely to benefit the individuals and the society, these include, sanitation and hygiene, promoting gut health, using technology to spread awareness about preventive healthcare, addressing the challenges of air pollution, and increasing collaboration between agencies that have done excellent work in disseminating information on health-related issues. The government is also laying a very strong foundation for a healthier India with several initiatives like Fit India, Khelo India, propagation of Yoga, POSHAN Abhiyan, Eat Right India and much more. I believe that with a clearly defined roadmap, we are well on our way towards a well informed and aware society that will better navigate the health challenges that lie ahead.”

While commending the role of the ASSOCHAM and the industry in spreading the message of illness to wellness, Dr. Manoj Kumar Jha, Additional Medical Superintendent, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences & Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, GOI, during his speech also lauded the efforts of the government and said, “The government has launched the Fit India Movement to encourage physical activity and sports, inspiring the younger generation to engage in more outdoor activities instead of being glued to electronic gadgets. Additionally, the Eat Right India Movement promotes healthy eating and reducing the consumption of unhealthy foods. Recently, our honorable Prime Minister advocated for a 10 percent reduction in oil consumption. By making small changes like eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly, getting enough sleep, and prioritizing preventive healthcare through regular check-ups and good hygiene, we can create a healthier, wellness-focused society.”

The ASSOCHAM Awareness Summit aims to disseminate information on critical health-related issues, promoting prevention and fostering overall well-being. The Summit featured more than 50 distinguished specialists and wellness professionals from across the country. They shared their insights on various topics across 11 sessions that delved into a range of subjects such as the power of prevention in protecting women’s health at all ages; raising awareness about mental and brain health; understanding the impact of chronic diseases among the elderly; ancient wisdom for modern wellness; strategies for lifelong heart health; mitigating the effects of air pollution, and other pressing health issues.

The ‘Illness to Wellness’ campaign was introduced in 2014 and remains committed to promoting health and well-being through empowering, educating, collaborating and adopting of sustainable health practices. Over the years, it has aimed to maximize outreach and impact, from organizing conferences, camps and awareness campaigns to holding regular webinars on key health topics and developments- with the clear purpose of raising awareness and providing motivation and remedies.