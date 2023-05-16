Airtel net profit soars 49.2% to Rs 3,006 cr in Q4

New Delhi: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday posted a 49.2 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs3,005.6 crore for the January-March quarter of 2022-23 on the back of new 4G customers and strong growth in average revenue per user (ARPU).

The company had recorded a net profit of Rs 2,007.8 crore in the same period a year ago. Bharti Airtel's consolidated revenue from operations grew by 14.31 per cent to Rs 36,009 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 31,500.3 crore in the March 2022 quarter. "This has been another strong quarter as we end the fiscal year having further strengthened our portfolio. Our focus on acquiring quality customers has resulted in 7.4 million new 4G customers, as we exit the quarter with an industry leading ARPU of Rs 193. A simple strategy and our relentless focus on execution have ensured that we close the year with market share gains across all businesses," Bharti Airtel Managing Director Gopal Vittal said in a statement.

Bharti Airtel India business during the reported quarter grew by about 12.2 per cent to Rs 25,250 crore and by 19 per cent in the 2022-23 fiscal to Rs 82,487.7 crore.