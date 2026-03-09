Akasa Air Passenger Detained After Allegedly Smoking Beedi In Aircraft Washroom On Delhi–Goa Flight

A passenger travelling on an Akasa Air flight from Delhi to Goa was detained after he was allegedly caught smoking a beedi inside the aircraft’s washroom. The airline handed the individual over to authorities after the flight landed in Goa.

The incident occurred on Saturday on flight QP1625. According to officials, the passenger, identified as Ashish and a resident of Delhi, allegedly smoked the hand-rolled cigarette while the plane was mid-journey.

Akasa Air filed a complaint about the incident, stating that the passenger was also carrying a lighter. Airline officials noted that the presence of such items can pose a potential safety risk to the aircraft and everyone on board.

Police officials said the act endangered the safety of passengers and crew members during the flight. Smoking on aircraft is strictly prohibited due to the fire hazards and risks it creates within the enclosed cabin environment.

Following the discovery, the airline crew followed standard safety procedures and monitored the situation during the remainder of the flight.

After the aircraft landed at Goa’s Mopa airport, the passenger was handed over to local authorities for further action.

Police registered a case at the Mopa Airport Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act.

Akasa Air confirmed that it is cooperating fully with authorities as the investigation into the incident continues.