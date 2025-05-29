Allied Blenders shares down over 8 pc so far in 2025 amid Q4 revenue dip

Mumbai: Shares of domestic spirits company Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited have fallen over 8 per cent so far in 2025, according to the latest data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The stock closed at Rs 394.10 on Wednesday on NSE, down 0.48 per cent for the day. While it has gained around 25 per cent in the past month and 17 per cent over the last six months, it remains in the red for the year-to-date.

Since the beginning of the year, the stock has dropped by 8.18 per cent, or Rs 35.10. The decline comes just days after the company announced its fourth-quarter financial results, which showed a sequential drop in revenue despite a strong improvement in net profit.

According to its stock exchange filing earlier this month, the maker of Officer’s Choice whisky, has reported a drop of 17.41 per cent in consolidated revenue on sequential basis at Rs 1,934.72 crore for the quarter ended March 31 (Q4 FY25), compared to Rs 2,342.38 crore in the previous quarter (Q3 FY25).

Total income for the quarter also fell by 16.91 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis to Rs 1,948.99 crore from Rs 2,345.63 crore in Q3.

However, net profit surged to Rs 78.62 crore in Q4, up 36.82 per cent from Rs 57.46 crore in the previous quarter.

This is a sharp turnaround from the same period last year (Q4 FY24) when the company posted a net loss of Rs 2.4 crore.

The profit growth was driven by strong consumer demand. The company sold 8.5 million cases during the quarter, marking a 20.8 per cent increase compared to 7.1 million cases in Q4 last year.

Growth was strong across both the mass premium and prestige segments, the company said in its regulatory filing earlier this month.

Commenting on the results, Allied Blenders Managing Director Alok Gupta said: "We are pleased to report a third consecutive quarter of robust performance following our IPO."

"These results reflect the consistent execution of our four-point transformation strategy focused on premiumisation, supply chain security, margin improvement, and stronger governance," Gupta stated.

The company’s board has approved a final dividend of Rs 3.6 per share for FY25, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM).

“If approved, the dividend will be paid within 30 days of the meeting. June 27 has been set as the record date to determine eligible shareholders,” the company said in its exchange filing.

In addition, Allied Blenders plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through various funding routes, including public or private offerings, preferential allotments, or qualified institutional placements.

The proposed fundraising will also require shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Allied Blenders' portfolio includes leading whisky brands like Officer’s Choice, Sterling Reserve, and ICONiQ, along with brandy, rum, vodka, and gin.



