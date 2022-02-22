Alniche Lifesciences to expand operations in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Alniche Lifesciences, one of the key players in nephrology and critical care medicines, has announced its plans to expand its operations in city. The company aims to grow its footprint in the city to increase the availability of medicines in renal care, neuro, cardio and critical care segments, among others.



The company provides specialised, high quality, effective, affordable and value-for-money medicines and wellness products from around the world. It has already established pan-India distribution network through which it successfully attended all the emergency calls for services and medicines for dialysis during Covid- 19 pandemic, the time when the entire healthcare system had almost collapsed. Since its inception, the company has launched a series of new divisions year on year.