Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly Introduces India’s First Dual-Layer Jelly In A Heart-Shape

Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly, the iconic brand from the house of Perfetti Van Melle, introduces India’s first-ever heart-shaped, dual-layer jelly, crafted to deliver a unique sensory journey at an affordable price of INR 2. This innovative jelly features two distinct layers—a soft-foamy layer and a jelly layer, leading to a soft & chewy experience—creating a delightful combination that enhances the overall consumption experience. Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly continues to lead innovation in the jelly segment, delivering a delightful blend of fun, flavor, and texture in every bite for an elevated confectionery experience.

This unique product stands out in the evolving jelly category, where shape, texture, and flavor drive consumer choices. With a delicious strawberry flavor and innovative dual-layer texture, Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly Heart is poised to captivate consumers looking for a premium yet affordable offering.

“The jelly market in India is constantly evolving as consumers seek new experiences. With Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly Heart, we’re pushing the boundaries of creativity and delivering a product that combines a playful shape with a distinctive texture. Priced at just INR 2, it’s a delightful experience for consumers looking for quality and value in their confectionery choices. We are excited to introduce this premium offering that gives a dual-layer, soft, foamy, and chewy experience to the consumers.” said Gunjan Khetan, Chief Marketing Officer, Perfetti Van Melle India.

Launched in 2012 in India, Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly has emerged as an iconic brand within the confectionery landscape. As the market leader in the jellies category, it has built a strong reputation for quality and innovation. The brand first introduced its fruity-flavored jellies at an accessible price point of just INR 1, making them a favorite among a diverse audience. Over the years, Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly has continued to evolve, expanding its offerings to include new shapes at the INR 10 price point, ensuring that it meets the diverse needs of consumers across the country.

With the launch of its latest product—a delightful heart-shaped premium jelly priced at just INR 2 —Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly seeks to engage young snackers and treat lovers across India. Infused with the goodness of real fruit juice, this new offering reflects the brand’s unwavering commitment to quality and flavor, promising a treat that’s both fun and delicious.