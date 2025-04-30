Live
- India Issues Warning To Pakistan As Border Tensions Escalate Following Pahalgam Attack
- Supreme Court Halts CBI Probe Against Kerala CM's Chief Principal Secretary
- Send Lord Jagannath idol photo, 'prasad' from Digha temple to each home: Bengal CM tells state dept
- Pakistanis Deported From India Include Man Who Voted In Elections Despite Being Non-Citizen
- Pakistani Senator's Inflammatory Speech Threatens Religious Site In India
- Five medicos among six killed as car runs amok in Andhra
- Bengaluru’s Luxury Housing Market Sees 59% Growth in 2024-25
- Defacement of Ambedkar’s statue in MP's Ashoknagar sparks outrage
- IPL 2025: Going to be exciting as well as challenging, says Dravid on managing Suryavanshi
- BBMP Extends 5% Property Tax Rebate Deadline to May 31
ALTÉRRA Commits $100 Million to Evren, a Joint venture platform of Brookfield & Axis Energy, in its Inaugural Co-Investment, Boosting India’s Renewable Energy Goals
Evren, a joint venture platform of Brookfield and Axis Energy, has secured a significant investment of $100 million from Alterra, the world's largest private climate investment vehicle
Evren, a joint venture platform of Brookfield and Axis Energy, has secured a significant investment of $100 million from Alterra, the world's largest private climate investment vehicle. This strategic partnership underscores our commitment to advancing India's renewable energy infrastructure and supporting the nation's ambitious target of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.
Evren, established in 2019 as a joint venture between Brookfield Asset Management and Axis Energy, combines Brookfield's global investment expertise with Axis Energy's extensive experience in renewable energy project implementation.
The recent $100 million investment from Alterra, channelled through its $25 billion Acceleration Fund, will support the development and construction of up to 11 GW of solar, wind, and battery storage projects in Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan. By working with local wind turbine and solar module manufacturers, Evren aims to enhance supply chain resilience and stimulate economic growth, aligning with India's renewable energy goals.
This investment marks Alterra's first direct commitment in the Global South and highlights the growing international confidence in India's renewable energy sector.
Axis Energy remains dedicated to fostering sustainable development and energy security in India through innovative partnerships and strategic investments.
Sri Murali Surapaneni, CEO of Axis Energy said, “We are glad to see Evren, our joint venture with Brookfield Asset Management, receive a $100 million investment from Alterra. This milestone is a testament to the robust potential of our collaboration and the growing confidence in India’s renewable energy sector. Alongside Brookfield, Axis Energy remains committed to driving the clean energy transition in India. Our joint venture platform, Evren, continues to play a key role in supporting India’s ambitious renewable energy targets. With this new investment, we are poised to accelerate the development of vital solar, wind, and battery storage projects across Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh, contributing to energy security, economic growth, and a sustainable future for the nation.”