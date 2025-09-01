Amanta Healthcare IPO 2025: Price Band, Subscription Status, Grey Market Premium & Important Dates

Amanta Healthcare IPO started today. It will close on September 3, 2025.

Price per share: ₹120 to ₹126

Company wants to raise ₹126 crore

Shares will be listed on BSE and NSE

Shares are selling for ₹26 more in the grey market. This means the listing price may be higher than the IPO price.

On day 1, many people applied:

IPO subscribed 1.68 times overall

Retail investors subscribed 2.61 times

Big investors subscribed 1.73 times

Important dates:

Allotment on September 4, 2025 (when you get shares)

Listing on September 8, 2025 (when shares start trading)

Experts say: You may apply because the company is strong but has some risks.