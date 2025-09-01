Live
Amanta Healthcare IPO 2025: Price Band, Subscription Status, Grey Market Premium & Important Dates
Highlights
Amanta Healthcare IPO opened on August 29, 2025, with a price band of ₹120-₹126. Check grey market premium, day 1 subscription status, allotment date, and listing details here.
Amanta Healthcare IPO started today. It will close on September 3, 2025.
- Price per share: ₹120 to ₹126
- Company wants to raise ₹126 crore
- Shares will be listed on BSE and NSE
Shares are selling for ₹26 more in the grey market. This means the listing price may be higher than the IPO price.
On day 1, many people applied:
- IPO subscribed 1.68 times overall
- Retail investors subscribed 2.61 times
- Big investors subscribed 1.73 times
Important dates:
- Allotment on September 4, 2025 (when you get shares)
- Listing on September 8, 2025 (when shares start trading)
Experts say: You may apply because the company is strong but has some risks.
