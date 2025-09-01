  • Menu
Amanta Healthcare IPO 2025: Price Band, Subscription Status, Grey Market Premium & Important Dates

Highlights

Amanta Healthcare IPO opened on August 29, 2025, with a price band of ₹120-₹126. Check grey market premium, day 1 subscription status, allotment date, and listing details here.

Amanta Healthcare IPO started today. It will close on September 3, 2025.

  • Price per share: ₹120 to ₹126
  • Company wants to raise ₹126 crore
  • Shares will be listed on BSE and NSE

Shares are selling for ₹26 more in the grey market. This means the listing price may be higher than the IPO price.

On day 1, many people applied:

  • IPO subscribed 1.68 times overall
  • Retail investors subscribed 2.61 times
  • Big investors subscribed 1.73 times

Important dates:

  • Allotment on September 4, 2025 (when you get shares)
  • Listing on September 8, 2025 (when shares start trading)

Experts say: You may apply because the company is strong but has some risks.

