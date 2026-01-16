Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Amazon Business brings great deals and bulk purchase benefits for B2B customers

Amazon Business is enabling Indian businesses to unlock significant savings across a wide range of categories during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026. Businesses and corporate customers can avail incredible deals across laptops, monitors, office furniture, industrial equipment, and packaging supplies. Customers can also enjoy up to 80% off on bestselling products from leading brands such as HP, Samsung, Havells, Prestige, BOSCH, Philips, Whirlpool, LG, Xiaomi and more. To maximize savings, Amazon Business is offering up to 6% discount on bulk deals, and up to INR 9,999 in cashback on prepaid orders.

Customers can take advantage of special discounts across key product categories, including up to:

· 80% off on Office Chairs and additional 5% off on purchase of 10+ units

· 80% off on Packaging Supplies and additional 5% off on purchase of 5+ units

· 70% off on Industrial Supplies and additional 5% off on purchase of 6+ units

· 70% off on Speakers and additional 4% off on purchase of 6+ units

· 60% off on Monitors and additional 5% off on purchase of 6+ units

· 60% off on Security Cameras and additional 4% off on purchase of 2+ units

· 50% off on bestselling Laptops and additional 5% off on purchase of 6+ units

· 50% off on bestselling Tablets and additional 4% off on purchase of 6+ units

· 40% off on IT Equipment and additional 6% off on purchase of 2+ units

Amazon Business customers can discover popular products with exciting deals from sellers:

Grab top-selling PCs & laptops at up to 50% off along with an extra 5% when you buy 6 units and more!

· HP Omnibook 5 OLED: Featuring a stunning 16” OLED display and sleek, lightweight design, this next-gen AI laptop is built for powerful productivity and immersive viewing. Available on Amazon Business for INR 64,370

· Acer Aspire 3: Designed for everyday work and entertainment, this laptop comes with a spacious 15.6” display and thin, lightweight build for easy portability. Available on Amazon Business for INR 25,390

· OnePlus Pad Go: A versatile tablet that combines powerful performance with a sleek design, perfect for productivity on the go, entertainment streaming, and seamless multitasking for modern professionals. Available on Amazon Business for INR 18,399

· Lenovo ThinkBook 16: Built for business excellence, this reliable laptop delivers robust performance, enhanced security features, and all-day productivity in a professional form factor designed for demanding workloads. Available on Amazon Business for INR 51,790

Amazing deals on speakers at up to 70% off, with an additional 4% off when you buy 6 or more units

· boAt PartyPal 390 Speaker: Designed to be the life of every party, this powerful speaker delivers immersive sound, vibrant LED lights, and karaoke-ready fun for unforgettable gatherings. Available on Amazon Business for INR 9,604

· Sony SA-D40M2 Home Theatre: Bring the cinema home with this powerful audio system featuring rich surround sound, deep bass response, and Sony's legendary audio engineering for movie nights that truly captivate. Available on Amazon Business for INR 9,213

Industrial & scientific supplies are available with up to 70% off, with an additional 5% off when you buy 6 or more units

· TSC TE244 Desktop Thermal Transfer Barcode Printer: A high-performance 203 DPI thermal transfer barcode label printer with USB connectivity, ideal for shipping, inventory, and logistics. Available on Amazon Business for INR 11433

· SEZNIK LabelX Bluetooth Shipping Label Printer: A bluetooth and USB-enabled inkless thermal shipping label printer that supports 4×6 and various label sizes for e-commerce and office use. Available on Amazon Business for INR 7916

· Bosch GWS 600 Professional Angle Grinder: This professional-grade angle grinder with robust performance is suited for metalworking, fabrication and maintenance. Available on Amazon Business for INR 2,077

Explore top products designed for enhanced viewing and everyday streaming

· VW 32" LED TV: Enjoy vibrant visuals and smart entertainment in a compact package, perfect for bedrooms, offices, or smaller spaces where quality viewing matters. Available on Amazon Business for INR 6,799

· WZATCO Legend Optimus Projector: Create a big-screen experience anywhere with this versatile projector offering bright, clear projection for presentations, movie nights, and immersive gaming sessions. Available on Amazon Business for INR 25,610

Enjoy up to 80% off on office chairs along with an extra 5% off on purchases of 10 units or more

· Da URBAN® Merlion Office Chair Ergonomic Office Chair with Adjustable Armrests: This ergonomic chair is designed for all-day comfort with cushioned seating, adjustable armrests and sturdy build. Available on Amazon Business for INR 4,349

· ASTRIDE Ergofit Ergonomic Adjustable Chair (Grey/White): This office chair is built with lumbar support, height adjustability and sleek design for enhanced posture support. Available on Amazon Business for INR 4,186

Discover reliable products suited for maintenance, upgrades, and ongoing needs

· Blue Star BWD3FMRGA Dispenser Refrigerator: Featuring robust cooling performance and a durable build, this dispenser refrigerator is ideal for workplace pantries and break rooms. Available on Amazon Business for INR 8,663

· Team Office Z900 Touchless Attendance System : It i s a contactless biometric attendance system with advanced touchless recognition technology. Available on Amazon Business for INR 7,662

· Amazon Basics Security Programmable Keypad Deadbolt: This programmable keypad deadbolt designed for enhanced access control and security. Available on Amazon Business for INR 6,003

· Bosch Cordless Drill: Designed for both DIY and professional applications, this reliable cordless drill delivers power and flexibility. Available on Amazon Business for INR 3,857

Shop top-selling Home and kitchen essentials

· Prestige IRIS Mixer Grinder (Black): Featuring a durable motor this product comes with multiple jars for grinding and blending. Available on Amazon Business for INR 2,722

· Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office: This air purifier is designed with advanced filtration to improve indoor air quality. Available on Amazon Business for INR 5,059

· Havells Electric Kettle with Endurashield Technology: A rapid-boil electric kettle with durable construction and enhanced safety features. Available on Amazon Business for INR 6,441

· Philips Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Kettle: Featuring high power output for quick heating and a sleek design. Av ailable on Amazon Business for INR 2,727

Explore must-have auto accessories designed for daily driving, safety, and vehicle upkeep

· Shakti Technology S5 Pressure Washer Machine: This high-performance washer with powerful spray for car cleaning and surface maintenance is a must buy. Available on Amazon Business for INR 5,781

Choose durable, travel-ready luggage built for frequent travel and long-term use

· Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier Spinner: This durable hard-shell spinner suitcase comes with 360° rotation and secure locks. Available on Amazon Business for INR 1,257

· Safari Backpack with Raincover & Multiple Compartments: Stylish and functional backpack suitable for travel and daily use. Available on Amazon Business for INR 553

· FUR JADEN BM83 Toperson Spinner Luggage: It is a lightweight and durable travel luggage with expandable compartments. Available on Amazon Business for INR 1,607

· Safari Kabinentrolley Hartschalenkoffer Polycarbonat Neo: This compact hard-shell polycarbonate cabin trolley adds to travel convenience. Available on Amazon Business for INR 551

Amazon Business supports business of all sizes by providing access to competitive pricing, wide selection of products, and a reliable purchasing experience across categories, helping organisations of all sizes operate efficiently and grow with confidence.

Amazon Business customers can explore event details by signing into their business accounts. New customers can instantly create their Amazon Business account at no additional charge by visiting https://business.amazon.in. Along with GST and V-PAN options, Amazon Business now enables business customers to sign up using Udyam and FSSAI licences for availing benefits during the sale.