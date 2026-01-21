Amazon India’s Great Republic Day Sale 2026 brings best deals on groceries, baby care, pet supplies, daily staples and other everyday essentials

Amazon Grocery is bringing together curated shopping options for the Republic Day long weekend as part of the Amazon India’s Great Republic Day Sale, offering savings of up to 70% across fresh produce, everyday essentials, baby care, pet supplies, and wellness products. Customers can choose from a wide range of trusted brands across groceries, baby care, pet essentials, wellness, and gourmet groceries, including Huggies, Pampers, Philips Avent, Drools, Veeba, True Elements, Happilo, and more.

Get up to 10% instant savings on SBI Credit Card and EMI transactions and additional 15% off with coupons for Prime members.

To make Basant Panchami and the long weekend extra special, Amazon Grocery is offering a curated selection of festive treats and everyday essentials. Here are some top picks: