American Oncology Institute (AOI) Guntur, Successfully Treats a Rare Case of Myasthenia Gravis with Thymoma

American Oncology Institute (AOI), a leading cancer hospital network in South Asia, successfully treated a 61-year-old patient, Vattivela Adinarayana, at its Guntur facility. The patient was diagnosed with Myasthenia Gravis with Thymoma, a rare autoimmune disorder associated with a tumor in the thymus gland (located in the chest, behind the breastbone, above the heart). He presented with classic symptoms of drooping eyelids and bulbar symptoms, including difficulty swallowing, which are key indicators of this condition.

The patient underwent a minimally invasive surgical procedure called Right Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) Thymectomy, performed by Dr Phanindra Kumar Nagisetty, Surgical Oncologist at AOI, Guntur. This advanced technique ensured precise removal of the thymoma with minimal discomfort and faster recovery for the patient.

Speaking about the achievement, Harish Trivedi, CEO, CTSI-South Asia, said, “The successful management of this complex case highlight’s our commitment to providing world-class healthcare with a patient-centric approach. At AOI, we leverage cutting-edge technology and the expertise of our multidisciplinary teams to deliver superior outcomes, even in the most challenging cases. This achievement further solidifies our position as a leading center for oncology and related specialties in AP region.”

Dr Phanindra Kumar Nagisetty, who led the surgical team, shared, “Myasthenia Gravis with Thymoma is a rare and complex condition that requires prompt diagnosis and precise surgical intervention. Through Right VATS Thymectomy, we ensured the complete removal of the thymoma while prioritizing the patient’s comfort and recovery. This case highlights the importance of multidisciplinary collaboration and advanced surgical techniques in achieving optimal outcomes.”

Mahendra Reddy, RCOO, AOI Andhra Pradesh Region, emphasized the importance of accessibility to advanced healthcare facilities, saying, “At AOI, we are dedicated to making state-of-the-art medical care available to patients across Andhra Pradesh. The successful outcome of this case reflects our efforts to bring world-class expertise and innovative treatments closer to patients in Guntur and the surrounding regions.”