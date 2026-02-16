AM/NS India expands value-added steel portfolio with world-class branded offerings Vibrance and Optima to power appliance and industrial manufacturing

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) today announced the strengthening of its value-added portfolio with AM/NS Vibrance and AM/NS Optima – two world-class, premium branded steel solutions engineered to meet the increasingly design-led needs of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) across appliance and industrial manufacturing ecosystems.

With demand rising for steel that combines consistent surface quality, tight tolerances and reliable performance at scale, AM/NS India is expanding its value-added portfolio with branded offerings that reduce reliance on imports while making premium, internationally benchmarked quality available domestically. These two branded coated offerings now form part of a value‑added product portfolio that includes Optigal®, Magnelis®, Optigal® Prime, Optigal® Pinnacle, and others – each validated for consistency, efficiency, and durability across diverse applications.

Mr. Ranjan Dhar, Director and Vice President – Sales & Marketing, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), said: “For Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) focused on precision manufacturing and consistent brand quality; material choice directly impacts productivity, cost, and long-term performance. Against this backdrop, the addition of AM/NS Vibrance and AM/NS Optima is a significant step in expanding our branded steel portfolio to support OEMs productivity and value creation. These two coated steel offerings strengthen our position as a preferred solution provider with innovative, high-quality steel solutions in line with our brand promise – ‘Smarter Steels, Brighter Futures’. By making world-class value-added steels available domestically, we are contributing to the ‘Make in India’ vision, while enabling our customers to build differentiated products with confidence and gain competitive advantage domestically and globally. The appliance and industrial manufacturing ecosystems continue to be key growth pillars for our value‑added steel portfolio, as we advance purpose‑led innovations that help our customers become increasingly ‘Aatmanirbhar’.”













AM/NS Vibrance – Premium colour-coated steel

AM/NS Vibrance is a premium colour-coated steel solution for appliance OEMs, combining strength, precision, and superior surface aesthetics. As appliances become increasingly visible design features in homes and commercial settings, manufacturers need materials that combine consistent colour, controlled gloss and refined finishes with durability and efficient manufacturability. AM/NS Vibrance meets these requirements through advanced coating technology applied over precision-engineered steel substrates, ensuring reliable performance from fabrication through end use. AM/NS Vibrance ensures that manufactured appliances are visually appealing and built to last. It is well-suited for diverse appliance applications, including refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, and water dispensers.

AM/NS Optima – True Zero-Spangle Galvanised Steel

AM/NS Optima is one of India’s most premium True Zero-Spangle Galvanised Steel products. It offers a higher degree of surface uniformity and control than conventional Galvanised Steel, enabling manufacturers to achieve cleaner, more consistent finishes.

Built on superior precision-engineered substrates with uniform thickness and tightly controlled surface quality, AM/NS Optima steel bends predictably, offers finishes with visual harmony, and performs consistently across production runs. It empowers manufacturers to create highly refined, precise, and flawless surfaces that fulfil the most exacting applications. It is well-suited for multiple applications, including AC outdoor units, panels, and cleanroom installations.

India’s consumer durables market – expected to become the world’s fourth largest by FY27 – is rapidly premiumising, driven by rising demand for appliances that offer flawless finishes and complement design‑led living spaces.

Annual coated steel demand in India – currently at 11.1 million tonnes – is projected to grow at an 8 –10% CAGR in the coming years. Within the appliance segment specifically, coated steel consumption is growing at about 10% annually, driven by rising consumer aspirations, rapid urbanisation, accelerating premiumisation, and supportive national initiatives such as the Production‑Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and import‑substitution efforts.

The coated steel demand from industrial applications is projected to grow at an 8–12% CAGR through 2030, supported by government policies driving PLI, self‑reliance initiatives, and the expansion of automotive, electronics, and engineering sectors.

Together, the appliance and industrial segments reinforce the strategic importance of coated steel in India’s long‑term growth trajectory and highlight the critical role of high‑quality value‑added steel in powering the country’s manufacturing ambitions.