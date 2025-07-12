AM/NS India's Optigal® Range: Delivering long lasting, European standard corrosion resistant steel for Telangana's growing infrastructure needs

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) today announced the commercial availability of Optigal® Prime and Optigal® Pinnacle, two world class, high performance products in its premium colour-coated steel portfolio Optigal®, in Telangana.

Telangana's infrastructure boom – spanning IT, pharma, airports, and industrial corridors – is fueling increased activity. This, combined with variable weather conditions, is creating C4 equivalent corrosive environments, demanding advanced protective steel solutions for diverse applications.

AM/NS India’s Optigal® range addresses precisely this need, using ArcelorMittal’s patented technology to deliver long lasting performance. The launch supports the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s call for accelerated infrastructure development under ‘Viksit Bharat’. AM/NS India aims to secure a dominant share in the colour-coated steel space in the country, particularly in the southern region. South India, a quality-conscious market, accounts for an estimated 0.6 million tonnes of the colour-coated steel market, while the national market is approximately 3.4 million tonnes.

Optigal® Prime, offering a 15-year warranty, is designed for urban and moderately corrosive environments. Available in advanced finishes like Silicon Modified Polyester (SMP), Super Durable Polyester (SDP), and Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF); it is ideal for roofing, cladding, and a wide range of architectural applications. Optigal® Pinnacle, the top-tier variant, is specifically tailored for high corrosion C4 environments found in coastal and heavy industrial areas. Backed by a 25-year warranty, it features robust PU/PA coatings that provide superior resistance to moisture, UV radiation, and extreme temperatures, making ideal for large scale industrial zones and high-pollutant environments, typical around Hyderabad’s pharma and manufacturing clusters.

"Telangana's infrastructure growth is incredibly dynamic, and our new Optigal® Prime and Optigal® Pinnacle products directly support the momentum," said Ranjan Dhar, Director and Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India).

"This launch underscores our commitment to providing high quality, durable, and sustainably innovative steel solutions. The Optigal® range is engineered for challenging environments, offering unmatched corrosion resistance and longevity, and we believe it will be crucial for building future ready infrastructure across the state. These products are available in India for the first time, outside Europe. They have already been very successful in Europe,” added Dhar.

"Having used Optigal® products in Europe with consistently excellent results, I am glad to see their introduction in India. These products have proven their value in terms of durability, performance, and reliability. With India rapidly advancing in infrastructure and industrial development, the demand for such high-quality solutions is growing across sectors. The availability of Optigal® in the Indian market is a timely and much-needed step,” said Raveesh Bagla, Director, Business Development at Kingspan Jindal Pvt Ltd – a joint venture between Kingspan and Jindal Mectec. With a significant presence in Europe, Kingspan is a global leader in high-performance insulation and building envelope solutions.

Six specialised variants of Optigal® Prime and Optigal® Pinnacle, including High Gloss, Anti-Dust, Anti-Graffiti, Anti-Static, Anti-Microbial, and Cool Roof, address diverse application needs across Telangana’s construction and infrastructure landscape. Developed with advanced Zinc-Aluminium-Magnesium technology, these variants deliver up to three times greater protection against corrosion and weathering compared to conventional coatings.