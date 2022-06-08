Amrapali Gujarat launches digital platform for gold, silver

Ahmedabad: DigiGold.com was launched by Amrapali Gujarat in 2020 and has given people the opportunity to buy, sell, deliver, gift, and save gold and silver digitally at live market rates ever since. The minimum amount for purchase is Rs 1 and can be completed through the website/mobile application. They assure the quality by serving 24 Karat Pure Gold and Silver of 99.9 per cent purity with assayer certifications and accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) India.

DigiGold.com is developed by Chirag Thakkar of Amrapali Gujarat, with a vision to simplify savings in 24K gold and silver in a way that's easy, transparent, and digital. "This is just the first step toward an incredible journey to shape the next-gen fintech ecosystem with precious metals," Chirag Thakkar said.

About security and assurance, people are just required to submit KYC and they'll ensure gold and silver are stored in world-class secured vaults. People can also take physical delivery of their BIS-hallmarked precious metal anytime in PAN India. As stated by the company, the DigiGold platform combines the ease and speed of digitalization with the streamlined growth of precious metals, providing greater security than traditional purchases.