Anand Rathi Global Finance launches new branch in Hyd

Hyderabad: Global Finance Limited announced the launch of its new branch in Hyderabad. The move represents a key milestone for the company as it continues to introduce customised credit solutions for businesses and individuals statewide.

The branch will offer a range of lending solutions including Loan Against Property (LAP), Loan Against Securities (LAS) and Financial Institution Lending (FIG), enabling both individuals and businesses to unlock capital and drive sustainable growth.

As part of this expansion, Anand Rathi Global Finance is also building strong local teams and is open to hiring across functions, in line with its broader vision of strengthening regional capabilities and delivering faster, and more personalized credit solutions.

The event saw participation from more than 100 leading channel partners.