Anandana – The Coca-Cola India Foundation Launched ‘Used PET Bottle-Free Puri Rath Yatra 2025’

To drive collective action on waste management in Puri, Odisha; Anandana, The Coca-Cola India Foundation, in collaboration with Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), Puri Municipality, District Administration (Puri), Odisha Development Management Programme (ODMP), and Y4D Foundation launched the ‘Used PET Bottle-Free Puri Rath Yatra 2025’ initiative.

The launch ceremony commenced on 26th June 2025 with a used PET bottle clean-up drive from Digabareni Square to Swargadwar, in the esteemed presence of Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia, Hon’ble Minister for Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Government of Odisha; Jayanta Kumar Sarangi, Former Member of Odisha Legislative Assembly; and Shri Abhimanyu Behera, Executive Officer, Puri Municipality.

As part of the Maidaan Saaf campaign, nearly 200 volunteers were deployed to collect used PET bottles and raise awareness among the visitors on responsible waste management practices. Over 200 PET collection bins were installed across select high-footfall areas in the city. Additionally, 10 help desks, manned by trained vendors, were set up at strategic locations intended to guide and educate visitors on eco-friendly disposal practices.

Recognizing the initiative, Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia, Hon’ble Minister for Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Government of Odisha, stated, "The Puri Rath Yatra is one of Odisha’s most revered and high-footfall events. It is our collective responsibility to ensure it remains clean and environmentally sustainable. I commend the efforts of Anandana, The Coca-Cola India Foundation, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), and their partners for launching this meaningful initiative. By engaging communities and deploying practical waste management solutions, they’ve set a strong example of how collaboration drives real change on the ground."

Commenting on the effort, Devyani R L Rana, Vice President – Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said, “Coca-Cola India is humbled to support the city of Puri by enabling used-PET bottle collection across public areas. Along with our partners, every element of this initiative has been designed in alignment with the city’s needs and built on the principle of collective action. We see this as an opportunity to contribute to a larger purpose, and to do it with intent. Integrating the Maidaan Saaf campaign into this initiative, demonstrates how innovative recycling solutions can be deployed to encourage visitors to adopt eco-friendly practices."

With a focus on creating a social impact, Himanshu Priyadarshi, Chief Public Affairs and Sustainability Officer, HCCB, stated, “As we rejoice in a grand cultural and social celebration in Puri, that brings together people from across the country, we recognize our shared responsibility to care for the host city. Our ‘Green Sweep’ initiative is built on the principles of environmental stewardship, where strategic collection points play a pivotal role in collecting, segregating, and transporting used-PET bottles to recyclers. With the trained safai sathis and engaging traditional storytelling through Nukkad Natak in Odia, we aim to make the celebration in Puri free of used PET bottles, together with Anandana, The Coca-Cola India Foundation, and the Odisha government."

A series of community-focused clean-up activities included a beach clean-up drive near GM Law College in Penthakotta and a plog run from Gundicha Temple to Badasankha. These collective efforts reflect a shared responsibility to environmental stewardship and demonstrate how collaboration between civic bodies, corporate partners, and local communities can drive meaningful change.