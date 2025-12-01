  1. Home
  2. Business
Business

Ananya Paul Dodamani, a Karamveer Chakra Awardee, recognized diversity advocate and human & animal welfare activist with more two decades of experience

  • Created On:  1 Dec 2025 2:04 PM IST
Ananya Paul Dodamani, a Karamveer Chakra Awardee, recognized diversity advocate and human & animal welfare activist with more two decades of experience
X

Ananya has launched a remarkable initiative a Goodness Drive across India, where she will be traveling nationwide to distribute food, clothes, books, medicines, and essential supplies to individuals and communities in need. Her mission is rooted in kindness, inclusivity, and creating real impact at a grassroots level.

Given your focus on meaningful human-interest and welfare-driven stories, I wanted to check if you’d be open to doing a short article or feature on this unique initiative and her journey. I truly believe this story has strong potential for audience connection and social impact.





Tags

Ananya Paul DodamaniGoodness DriveSocial Welfare InitiativeDiversity AdvocateHumanitarian Work
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

GST collections again up in Nov at Rs 1.70 lakh crore despite rate rationalisation

India's Gross Goods and Services tax (GST) collections reached Rs 1,70,276 crore in November, up 0.7 per cent year-on-year, driven by lower rates and overall policy reforms, the official data showed on Monday.

GST collections again up in Nov at Rs 1.70 lakh crore despite rate rationalisation

National News

More
Share it
X