Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Among Leading States as redBus Anticipates 65% Jump in Bus Bookings Ahead of Pedda Panduga (Makar Sankranti)
As Andhra Pradesh and Telangana gear up for Pedda Panduga (Makar Sankranthi), the state’s celebration of India’s most significant harvest festival, intercity travel across the state is witnessing strong momentum. Data from the redBus platform indicates that bus bookings from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are expected to rise by 65 percent during the festive travel window, marking one of the highest increases seen across India for this period. The analysis compares bookings made between 09th and 18th January 2026 with the corresponding period last year (10th–19th January 2025), pointing to a clear acceleration in homebound and leisure-led journeys.
This surge underscores the continued importance of buses in festive mobility, particularly for travellers returning home, visiting family, or planning short regional breaks around Pedda Panduga. The trend also reflects evolving travel behaviour, with more travellers planning journeys in advance and opting for comfort-led services across high-demand intercity corridors.
Amid rising festive travel demand during Pedda Panduga, redBus is running the Discover Bharat Sale from January 8-26. The sale offers travel options across India with fares starting at Rs. 299 per seat, along with discounts of up to 50 percent on buses, trains, and hotels. Travellers can also avail additional savings through select bank and payment partner offers, enabling more affordable and convenient festive travel planning.
Key Travel Projections (as per bookings on the redBus platform)
● Top Routes by Traffic:
● Hyderabad-Bangalore
● Hyderabad-Vijayawada
● Vijayawada-Hyderabad
● Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam
● Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada
● Vijayawada-Tirupati
● Top Boarding Points by traffic are in Hyderabad
● Kukatpally
● Gachibowli
● Miyapur
● Lakdikapul
● Ameerpet
Travelers’ Preferences:
● 64% of bookings are for AC buses, indicating a strong preference for comfortable travel options when planned in advance, while the remaining are for Non-AC buses.
● 61% of travellers have opted for sleeper buses, highlighting the continued popularity of convenient overnight journeys during the festive season.
Traveler Demographics:
● Male travellers account for 66%, while female travellers account for 34% of total bus bookings
● 43% of travellers are from large cities (Tier 1), while 33% are from smaller towns and villages (Tier 3), underscoring a strong festive travel surge beyond major cities.
Together, these trends point to a strong and sustained rise in festive travel from Andhra Pradesh, driven by cultural traditions, improved connectivity, and growing confidence in road travel. As Pedda Panduga remains a key moment for families to reunite and travel across regions, redBus continues to support seamless intercity connectivity within Andhra Pradesh and beyond, enabling millions of travellers to plan their festive journeys with ease.