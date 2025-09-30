Live
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana record a 36% increase in bus bookings ahead of Dussehra compared to last year
Hyderabad: With the Dussehra festivities approaching, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have recorded the highest surge in travel, with an increase of 36% in bus bookings. The increase observed is as per data from the redBus platform, which compares travel bookings during the Dussehra period (September 22nd - October 2nd) this year to the festive period last year (October 3rd - October 12th).
According to redBus, this growth is a reflection of the rising trend in regional and intercity travel during the festive season. As people plan to visit family or explore new destinations, road transport is emerging as a preferred mode of travel. The data also provides valuable insights into travel preferences, demographics, and the most popular routes in Andhra Pradesh, offering a glimpse of how residents are preparing for Dussehra this year.
Key Projections (as per bookings seen on the redBus platform between August 15 - September 15)
● Top routes by traffic:
- Hyderabad–Bangalore
- Vijayawada–Hyderabad
- Hyderabad–Vijayawada
- Visakhapatnam–Vijayawada
- Vijayawada–Visakhapatnam
- Vijayawada–Tirupati
These popular routes are expected to reflect a strong trend of residents traveling between major cities and regional hubs during Dussehra.
● Traveler Preferences:
- 63% of bookings in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are for AC buses, while 36% are for non-AC buses, highlighting a strong preference for comfortable travel options when booked in advance.
- 60% of travelers booked sleeper buses, while 39% opted for seater buses, showing varied preferences for comfort during festive journeys.
● Top Boarding Points in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana:
- Kykatpally - Hyderabad
- Gachibowli - Hyderabad
- Miyapur - Hyderabad
- LP Nagar - Hyderabad
● Traveler Demographics:
- Women travellers make up 35% of the bus bookings made.
- 39% of travellers are from towns, while another 39% are from villages.