  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana record a 36% increase in bus bookings ahead of Dussehra compared to last year

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana record a 36% increase in bus bookings ahead of Dussehra compared to last year
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: With the Dussehra festivities approaching, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have recorded the highest surge in travel, with an increase of 36%...

Hyderabad: With the Dussehra festivities approaching, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have recorded the highest surge in travel, with an increase of 36% in bus bookings. The increase observed is as per data from the redBus platform, which compares travel bookings during the Dussehra period (September 22nd - October 2nd) this year to the festive period last year (October 3rd - October 12th).

According to redBus, this growth is a reflection of the rising trend in regional and intercity travel during the festive season. As people plan to visit family or explore new destinations, road transport is emerging as a preferred mode of travel. The data also provides valuable insights into travel preferences, demographics, and the most popular routes in Andhra Pradesh, offering a glimpse of how residents are preparing for Dussehra this year.

Key Projections (as per bookings seen on the redBus platform between August 15 - September 15)

Top routes by traffic:

- Hyderabad–Bangalore

- Vijayawada–Hyderabad

- Hyderabad–Vijayawada

- Visakhapatnam–Vijayawada

- Vijayawada–Visakhapatnam

- Vijayawada–Tirupati

These popular routes are expected to reflect a strong trend of residents traveling between major cities and regional hubs during Dussehra.

● Traveler Preferences:

- 63% of bookings in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are for AC buses, while 36% are for non-AC buses, highlighting a strong preference for comfortable travel options when booked in advance.

- 60% of travelers booked sleeper buses, while 39% opted for seater buses, showing varied preferences for comfort during festive journeys.

Top Boarding Points in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana:

- Kykatpally - Hyderabad

- Gachibowli - Hyderabad

- Miyapur - Hyderabad

- Lakdikapul - Hyderabad

- LP Nagar - Hyderabad

Traveler Demographics:

- Women travellers make up 35% of the bus bookings made.

- 39% of travellers are from towns, while another 39% are from villages.

These trends show that mobility in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during the festive season is rising, providing valuable insights into changing travel patterns and the growing demand for both local and interstate bus services. With Dussehra being a significant cultural festival in the region, the increase in bus bookings highlights how people are preparing to travel by road to celebrate across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and beyond.
Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick