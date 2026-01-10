Andhra Pradesh Cement Works Recognised at the ASSOCHAM India Water Leadership Conclave 2025

UltraTech’s integrated manufacturing unit Andhra Pradesh Cement Works (APCW), located in Tadipatri, Andhra Pradesh, was felicitated at the ASSOCHAM India Water Leadership Conclave 2025, for its transformational water stewardship initiatives in drought-prone districts of Anantapur and Nandyal. Held in December in New Delhi, in partnership with the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, the award recognises APCW’s outstanding CSR initiatives in the “Community Water Initiatives by Industry” category.

The districts face severe water scarcity, receiving only 450-500 mm of annual rainfall, which significantly affects agriculture and overall community resilience. Over-extraction has further resulted into groundwater levels declining by almost 30 cm annually, leading to borewells and dug wells drying up after the monsoon season, exacerbating water scarcity.

Over the past five years, APCW has implemented a range of interventions, including the construction of water harvesting structures, provision of soil health mapping & fertilizer advisories, establishment of RO water plants, as well as providing livelihood training for women, with focus on millet-based food processing and micro-enterprise development.

These initiatives have delivered measurable improvements in water availability, agricultural productivity, and livelihoods. Nearly 5 lakh m³ of water storage capacity has been created through percolation tanks, check dams, and sunken ponds, alongside rainwater recharge capacity exceeding 11 lakh m³ captured & reused annually. As a result, crop yields have increased by 15 - 40 per cent, and groundwater levels have risen by 2-4 metres across monitoring wells, benefitting almost 400 farmers, 150 women, and 415 hectares across the two districts.

The unit has also empowered local community institutions to manage and maintain water storage infrastructure, adopt micro-irrigation systems, and promote water literacy after the initiative’s preliminary phase. Farmers continue to implement soil-health cards practices and micro-irrigation for long-term soil productivity and water efficiency, integrating scientific methods with traditional practices to create a resilient model.

Collectively, these measures have contributed to the revival of groundwater levels, enhanced agricultural productivity, and strengthened community resilience, aligning with UltraTech’s commitment to protect and conserve water resources through excellent water management practices and governance systems.

UltraTech undertakes its social initiatives under the aegis of The Aditya Birla Centre for Community Initiatives and Rural Development with Mrs. Rajashree Birla as its Chairperson. The Company’s key focus areas include education, healthcare, sustainable livelihoods, community infrastructure and social causes, reaching over 1.8 million beneficiaries in over 500 villages in 16 states across India.