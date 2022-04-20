Anil Grandhi among top 20 CEOs in USA

Hyderabad: Anil Grandhi, Founder and CEO of AG FinTax, USA has been named one of the "Top 20 Dynamic CEOs of 2022 in USA" by the media entity - The CEO Publication, a digital platform for American CEOs. Anil is also a Forbes Finance Council Member.



Anil, 40, joins the list of Indian born CEOs in the USA who are perceived as visionaries and are seen as possessing tremendous management skills. Anil's innovative approaches to tax planning helps businesses save considerable amount of money and increases their cash flows."Anil's expertise and guidance to entrepreneurs and small businesses on tax planning, CFO services, wealth management, and financial outlooks is noteworthy, hence he is being featured as one of the Top 20 Dynamic CEOs of 2022. Anil is a true inspiration," says Adam Patrick, Managing Editor of The CEO Publication. Anil acknowledged the recognition by stating that he owes this award to his team and also his parents who encouraged him to pursue his dreams.