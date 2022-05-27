Announcing change in identity to JB, its domestic business maintains double-digit growth in 4th quarter of FY 2021-22, retaining its core value -- 'Good People for Good Health'

Mumbai, May 27 JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited, the fastest growing pharmaceuticals company in India, has emerged in a new avatar as JB, retaining its core value of being 'Good people for good health'. The company announced its new identity on Friday.

In sync with the evolving healthcare industry and the changing need of customers, JB has re-visioned the cause of spreading good health in India.



JB aims to support healthcare providers and enrich patients' lives in innovative new ways while remaining committed to its core values of integrity, trust and reliability built over 45 years.



Announcing the change of identity to JB -- Good People for Good Health, Nikhil Chopra, CEO and Director, JB, said, "In 45 years, we at JB have built a strong foundation of integrity, trust and reliability. Now we are taking the next leap forward towards becoming more agile, lean and simple."



"Our offerings and capabilities are becoming more diverse to cater to the evolving needs of our customers, our manufacturing processes are becoming more robust and lean, and our vision of looking at the healthcare industry is becoming more progressive globally. We are adapting ourselves to become more responsive to the needs of the healthcare world."



Chopra further added: "While we are changing in many ways, we are not changing the solid foundation of JB. Our new identity has a simple, solid look that reflects the way we think and conduct ourselves. It is a symbol of our belief in being 'Good People for Good Health'."



Speaking on JB's financial achievements, JB CEO said, "Because of our consistent performance, we have maintained the sales momentum in the fourth quarter of FY 2021-22, closing it on a positive note in the face of challenging external environment. Our domestic business has also maintained its stellar performance with its double-digit growth, and we continue to retain our position as the fastest-growing company in Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) among the top 30."



In the financial year 2021-22, the company recorded revenue of Rs 2,424 crore as compared to Rs 2,043 crore in FY 2020-21, registering a growth of 19 per cent. The sales growth for the last quarter was 18 per cent and domestic formulations continued their market-beating performance, recording a growth of 30 per cent.



According to MAT March 2022, JB grew at 29 per cent versus market growth of 18 per cent; and as per the last quarter of financial year 2022, it grew at 21 per cent versus market growth of 10 per cent. Also, six new products were launched in the last quarter of financial year 2022, with more than 15-key new launches excluding product line extensions.



JB's international business has also bounced back in the fourth quarter of financial year 2021-22, witnessing double-digit growth across segments with a growth rate of 9 per cent year-on-year. A strong surge driven by the contract manufacturing business in South Africa and APIs has been recorded.



Catering to the evolving needs of customers (patients), JB has been adapting to the emerging new technologies and acquiring the leading pharma brands. The recent acquisition of Sanzyme has helped JB gain ranks and figures in the top-30 brands of the IPM. Likewise, by the acquisition of Azmarda in April 2022, JB is likely to surge more ranks in the IPM.



JB has emerged as the fastest growing indian pharmaceutical company and figured among the top 30 pharma companies in the IPM with a remarkable growth rate of 19 per cent in the financial year 2021-22.



The five household brands of JB have featured in the top 300 of IPM with four brands (including Azmarda) in the top 100 in the cardiac therapy segment. JB currently ranks at 12 in the gastrointestinal segment in IPM.



It has more than 350 brands with 20 key therapeutic categories. Its brands are available across 600,000 pharmacies in India in nearly every PIN code.



The five household brands of JB featured in the top 300 of the IPM are -- Rantac (anti-ulcerate) with IPM rank at 45 and gastro-intestinal segment rank at 6; Cilacar (anti-hypertensive) rank at 52 and cardiac segment rank at 4; Cilacar-T (anti-hypertensive) with rank at 203 and cardiac segment rank at 22; Metrogyl (amoebicide) with IPM rank at 194; Nicardia (anti-hypertensive) with rank at 240 and cardiac segment rank at 30.



Its seven manufacturing facilities in India comply with the world's highest standards meeting the rigorous international regulatory requirements around the world. It is one of the few Indian pharma companies employing the osmotic-controlled release oral delivery system technology.



JB has set an unmatched technological lead in lozenges as a drug delivery format and is today one of the world's top five manufacturers of medicated and herbal lozenges.



It has more than 40 highest global accreditations for the manufacturing process, including certification from the US, the UK, EU, Australia, South Africa, Russia/Commonwealth of Independent States and Australia.



JB exports a wide range of formulations to more than 40 regulated and semi-regulated markets.



JB is among the top 15 companies in the South African regulated market with strong public and private presence.



In Russia, JB has more than 30 years of brand equity and a direct presence with field force in the high growth OTC segment. It is a leading partner for global pharma innovators and global MNC majors.

