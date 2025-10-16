Anoushka Shankar’s 30-Year Celebration Tour Comes to India – Kotak Credit Cardholders Get First Access to a Global Icon’s Return

Anoushka Shankar, the globally celebrated sitar virtuoso and composer, returns to India for a landmark tour celebrating 30 years on stage. Presented by Kotak Mahindra Bank – Solitaire, the six-city tour will bring her genre-defying performances to Hyderabad, Bangalore, Delhi, Pune, Mumbai, and Kolkata in January and February 2025.

Kotak Credit Cardholders enjoy exclusive presale access starting 24th October on Skillbox, ahead of general ticket sales.

Anoushka’s India Tour is the culmination of her acclaimed trilogy of mini-albums – Forever, For Now, How Dark It Is Before Dawn, and We Return to Light – blending Indian classical music with jazz, electronica, and ambient textures. Each concert promises a deeply immersive experience, as audiences witness the full arc of her musical storytelling.

“Partnering with Anoushka Shankar for her 30-year celebration tour is a proud moment for Kotak,” said Frederick Dsouza, Business Head – Credit Cards, Kotak Mahindra Bank. “Her music reflects the same blend of tradition and innovation we aim to deliver through our credit card experiences—curated, world-class and deeply personal.”

“Every performance in India feels deeply personal, but this tour comes at a particularly special moment. Together, we’ll mark 30 years of sharing my music on stage - three decades of growth, risk, and reinvention,” says Anoushka Shankar. “This journey actually began in Goa three years ago with New Year's journal entries mapping out a rough outline for the trilogy, and the first, experimental performances of a newly-formed band I planned to tour with whilst writing and releasing the Chapters. Since then, I've allowed the music to evolve with each show and each continent, flowing freely from release to release. Now, all three Chapters are out, the full story is told, and it's time to close the Chapters circle and begin another. I can’t wait for audiences in India to hear this music in full.”

“SkillBox is proud to partner with Kotak Mahindra Bank to bring Anoushka’s tour to life,” said Anmol Kukreja, Founder & CEO, SkillBox. “Together, we’re building a culture where music is celebrated as both tradition and innovation.”

Tour Dates: