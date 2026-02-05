Aon’s 2026 Global Medical Trend Rates Report highlights that employee medical plan costs in India are expected to rise by 11.5% in 2026

The report also highlights that cancer and cardiovascular-related conditions continue to be among the most significant drivers of medical costs globally and in India. In Asia-Pacific, including India, rising access to advanced diagnostics and therapies is improving outcomes but also increasing utilisation—placing additional pressure on healthcare systems and employer-sponsored medical plans. Alongside cardiovascular disease and hypertension, cancer remains one of the top conditions influencing healthcare spend worldwide.

Key trends impacting India’s medical trend rate include the growing use of advanced prescription and specialty medications (particularly biologics), rising chronic disease burden, increased healthcare utilisation, and adoption of medical technologies. A shortage of quality healthcare infrastructure and skilled professionals continues to push up service costs, while higher claims and escalating medical expenses are contributing to rising insurance premiums.

Looking ahead to 2026, the leading medical conditions influencing costs in India remain largely consistent with 2025:

Cardiovascular disease and hypertension continue to be the primary cost drivers, with the greatest impact on claims

Cancer remains a top condition globally, with multiple countries reporting it as the most impactful on healthcare spend

In response, employers in India are increasingly adopting data-driven cost containment strategies and flexible benefits models, enabling employees to personalise healthcare choices while helping organisations optimise spending. There is also a growing focus on preventive health—through wellness programmes, dietetic services and weight management solutions—as well as hospital network optimisation. Many organisations are partnering with high-quality providers and expanding access to telehealth, virtual mental wellbeing support and physiotherapy to improve outcomes and manage long-term costs.