AP Cabinet okays new Export Promotion Policy

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh Government on Thursday, approved early start of agriculture season, approval of AP Export Promotion Policy 2022-27 and AP Logistics Policy 2022-27.

The meeting held under chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the first time after rejig of ministry, took several crucial decisions.

Briefing media after the meeting, Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu said the State Government has decided to start the kharif season early by releasing water to Godavari delta from June 1, Krishna delta and Guntur Channel from June 10. Water will be released to farmers of ayacut of Somasila, Gandikota, Chitravati, Bramhamsagar projects from July 10 and Nagarjuna Sagar project from July 15.

He said water will be released to ayacut farmers of Rayalasmeea region under Gorakallu reservoir, Owk, Gandi and SRBC from June 30 and added that these dates are announced in advance so that farmers will be prepared.

Information and Public Relations Minister Chelluboina Venugopal Krishna said the Cabinet has approved AP Eport Promotion Policy and AP Logistics Policy for 2022-27.

He said the Cabinet also approved bioethanol project to Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO) at Sarvepally in Venkatachalam of SPSR Nellore district. He said the Cabinet has approved for creation of 16 additional posts in Lokayukta.

The Minister said the meeting approved upgradation of primary health centers to community health centers in Pamarru of Krishna district and also for setting up Government Degree College for women in Pulivendula along with sanction of 26 teaching and 10 non-teaching posts.