AP CM opens Jindal waste-to-energy plant

Guntur / Palnadu: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday inaugurated the Jindal Waste-to-Energy Plant in Kondaveedu of Palnadu district by unveiling a pylon and launched YSR Yantra Seva Scheme.

The project, first of its kind in the State, will generate 15 MW from 1,200 tonne of waste as part of solid waste management. The project proponent will get waste from seven urban civic bodies including Vijayawada and Guntur Municipal Corporations.

He also planted a sapling at the unit. Later he unveiled a pylon of Jagananna Haritha Nagaralu in Kondaveedu.

Ministers Thaneti Vanita, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Ambati Rambabu and senior officials were present.

The Chief Minister during his visit launched YSR Yantra Seva Scheme and flagged off the mega distribution of tractors and combine harvesters at Chuttugunta Centre in Guntur district.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that 3,800 tractors and 320 combined harvesters are being made available at Rythu Bharosa Centres (RBKs) across the State. As part of the initiative, he credited a subsidy of Rs 175 crore into 5,260 farmer group bank accounts through DBT. He said that the government is providing a 40 per cent subsidy and providing loans for 50 per cent of the machinery cost, and the remaining 10 per cent can be paid by the farmers' group.