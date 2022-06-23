AP govt just a call away to resolve issues of investors: CM

The projects will attract a total investment of Rs 4,000 crore with a promise of employment to 20,000. Once completed, these projects will transform Tirupati, known for Lord Venkateswara, into an industrialised area

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday declared that the State government is just a phone call away for sorting out problems encountered by investors in the State. He was speaking after the inauguration and ground-breaking ceremony of half a dozen of marquee companies at the Electronic Manufacturing Cluster near Srikalahasti in Tirupati district.

The Chief Minister in the presence of galaxy of officials and Industries and Commerce Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Srikalahasti MLA B Madhusudhan Reddy and several Ministers and elected representatives inaugurated manufacturing facilities of POTPL (TCL Group), Foxlink, Sunny Opo and Tech and Dixon. The government also signed an agreement with technologies and software firm Techbulls to set up a campus at Ongole and later open offices in tier two and three towns across the State.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for the TV unit of Dixon Technologies and another unit of Foxlink. AP Electronics and IT Agency (APEITA), an autonomous society of the government entered into MoU with Zetwerk, TCL, Tech Bulls and Smart DV in presence of the Chief Minister to invest in the State. Zetwerk, an unicorn company in the electronics manufacturing space, has entered into an agreement to transform AP as its base.

The Chief Minister in his brief address said the projects will attract a total investment of Rs 4,000 crore with a promise of employment to 20,000. He said once completed these projects will transform Tirupati known for Lord Venkateswara into an industrialised area.

He told the investors "if you face any difficulty in executing the projects, we are here to solve them on a war-footing. Don't hesitate to bring it to our notice. We are just a phone call away."