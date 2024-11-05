Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotel Limited announces the opening of THE Lotus Palace Chettinad, a heritage hotel in Tamil Nadu

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited (ASPHL) announces the opening of THE Lotus Palace Chettinad in Tamil Nadu, a heritage hotel under THE Park Collection brand. Situated in the Town of Palaces - Kanadukathan, near Karaikudi, this architectural marvel, has been conserved and restored by ASPHL. Believed to have been built in the late 17th century, the hotel’s architecture is steeped in the Chettiar legacy.

Chettinad, which translates to 'Land of the Chettiars,' is a region in South Eastern Tamil Nadu that once encompassed over 96 towns and is home to numerous Chola and Pandya temples, making it one of India's most attractive heritage travel destinations.

The palace’s design follows a Maximalist approach—an aesthetic that retains the character of the original Chettinad homes while incorporating a variety of Indian and modern design elements. The intricate Burmese teak wood-carved large entry doors have been preserved, leading to expansive open-air courtyards with wooden and stone-carved pillars. The main courtyard of THE Lotus Palace is inspired by the Sahasradala Padma (1000 petal lotus) pattern, a homage to traditional kolam ( rangoli ) patterns, which are a staple in Chettinad and Tamil Nadu homes.

The 15-room heritage palace features an eclectic mix of furniture and antique pieces. A fresh colour of turquoise green and hints of black were used for the tiles on the floor referencing to the traditional “athangudi” tiles.

A fine dining Chettinad Thali restaurant 86 Pillars celebrates the rich spice-heavy flavours of Chettinad cuisine. Highlights on the menu are Kaalan Keti Kuzhambu, Karaikudi Attu Kari Kuzhambu, THE Lotus Palace Thali: a complete traditional Chettiand meal experience consisting of 15 dishes.

86 Pillars is designed to evoke a lush tropical green forest, brimming with foliage. Décor accents like the original Raja Ravi Verma influenced stained glass panels, each depicting a unique scene from the Ramayan adorn the walls. This enhances the location's significance, as THE Lotus Palace Chettinad was a revered location for Ramayan recitals for over 100 years.

In striking contrast to the vibrant hues of the THE Lotus Palace, the bar features a serene palette of soft pale grey tones and rattan furniture, accented by delicate lotus motifs on the floor and contemporary light fittings. 1795, named after the year the Palace was reputedly constructed, offers a curation of hand-crafted, inventive cocktails, a selection of light snacks and Asian-inspired bites, complemented by a live DJ. The vibrant menu pays homage to the diverse countries where the Chettiars once resided.

1795 seamlessly transitions to the to the outdoor poolside space called Aqua, THE Park’s signature poolside bar lounge. Featuring a pristine blue pool at its heart, with a pergola shaded deck and inviting seating, ideal for relaxing and savouring a drink after a refreshing swim.

The Red Room is a stunning space which is saturated in the colour of red Burmese lacquer, which was collected and treasured by the Chettiar families. The space features a high tea experience, a wide selection of books and board games. The Red Room is an exclusive lounge reserved solely for in-house guests, offering a private and refined sanctuary within the Hotel.

The Red Room leads to The Library- a gallery running along the façade, housing a wide variety of reading material. Slatted windows allow a peak in to the village road and its inhabitants.

The luxury spa, Aura features a tranquil couple’s spa room and an individual spa room, both equipped with luxurious shower facilities that feature a built-in steam unit. The thoughtfully curated spa menu offers a diverse array of Aura’s signature therapies based on natural and organic products.

Experience breathtaking views of the village roofscapes from The Sunset Terrace, where vibrant hues paint the sky as day turns to night. Relax in the serene ambiance, surrounded by the rich history of our The Palace.

Architect Kaushik Mukherjee was commissioned to recreate the essence of living in an authentic, erstwhile Chettinad home, while celebrating modern luxury and conveniences sought by global travelers.

Speaking on the launch, Priya Paul, Chairperson, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels commented, “We are thrilled to open THE Lotus Palace Chettinad, celebrating its unique architectural style. We are bringing THE Park Spirit to this spectacular mansion, merging the age-old traditions with contemporary luxury, sought by global travellers seeking authenticity. This hotel emboldens our commitment to honouring and preserving India's diverse legacy, by carefully turning historic spaces into living stories. We look forward to creating Anything But Ordinary™ experiences for those who seek a unique blend of history, art, and culture.”

Vijay Dewan, Managing Director, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited opined, "We are excited to introduce THE Lotus Palace Chettinad to our portfolio, a strategic addition that aligns with our growth and market expansion plans. This not only strengthens our presence in the heritage luxury segment but also builds on our existing footprint in the region, alongside THE Park Chennai. Our investment in Chettinad reflects our confidence in the region's potential as a unique travel destination, contributing positively to both our bottom line and the local economy."