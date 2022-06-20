Apollo stands 1st in Asia to bag 3 certifications

Hyderabad: Apollo Hospitals has achieved Stage 6 accreditations for three HIMSS digital maturity models – the Digital Imaging Adoption Model (DIAM), the Outpatient Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model (O-EMRAM), and the Infrastructure Adoption Model (INFRAM).

Also, it is only the second healthcare provider in the world to attain the Stage 6 DIAM certification. It was commended for its use of biomarkers, molecular imaging, and mapping software. It also showed finesse in using graphs and dashboards to understand and manipulate data.

HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) is an American not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving health care in quality, safety, cost-effectiveness and access through the best use of information technology and management systems.

Apollo Hospitals, which operates over 70 private hospitals with more than 12,000 beds across Asia, recognizes the "severe" shortage of healthcare delivery infrastructure worldwide, with the only way to meet this need being the deployment of "effective technology" for healthcare delivery.

Meanwhile, the group's patient portal was found to be "one of the finest examples of patient communication" during its O-EMRAM validation. Its patient app features multiple functionalities, including payment options, appointment setting, health monitoring and device integration capability.

Apollo's hospital information system was deemed intuitive and easy to use. Assessors found that the organisation has good examples of device integrations for vital signs monitoring. It also reported no unplanned downtime in the past five years.

Committed to having a "pristine" quality of healthcare delivery, Apollo Hospitals said it went through the HIMSS digital maturity assessments as it provided them with a framework to ensure its digital backbone is top-notch and guided by global best practices.

Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals, says: "This is not just about the maturity of the digital backbone but also the model of effective adoption of the solutions, and thereby demonstrating that an organisation can be effectively managed and sustained by consistent and well-coordinated consumption of digital solutions".

"We are striving to ensure that we can provide personalized care to every individual guided by technology that ensures that we are operationally effective, sharply focused on quality of service, and non-compromising on achieving the highest standards of clinical outcomes bundled with the hallmark of Apollo's tender loving care," she added.