Apparel Group Brings Levi’s Kids to India with Its First Store in Hyderabad

Abhishek Bajpai, Chief Executive Officer – Apparel Group India said, “The introduction of Levi’s Kids marks an exciting milestone in our journey of bringing world-class brands and value-driven retail experiences to Indian consumers. Premium kids wear is a high-potential category, and Levi’s - backed by its heritage, trust, and universal appeal, is uniquely positioned to lead it. We look forward to building a strong and enduring footprint for Levi’s Kids in India”.

As Indian consumers increasingly seek global brands, durable quality, and value-driven fashion for their children, Levi’s Kids enters the market as a strong, differentiated offering backed by one of the most trusted names in apparel. Indian consumers can experience the Levi’s Kids world now in Hyderabad. Designed as a premier family-friendly destination, the space seamlessly blends Levi’s rich heritage and quality with contemporary style, offering an immersive shopping experience tailored for the next generation.

The collection features a curated range for children aged 4 to 16, combining Levi’s signature American design codes with comfort, durability, and kid-first functionality. From timeless denim classics to versatile everyday essentials, the assortment is built for both active lifestyles and modern aesthetics.

Located in the heart of Lake Shore Mall, the new storefront offers a streamlined, high-energy shopping environment. This opening serves as the blueprint for a phased nationwide rollout, with future locations planned across key metros and high-growth urban centres.