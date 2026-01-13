Apparel Group Brings Levi’s Kids to India with Its First Store in Hyderabad
Iconic global denim brand marks a major milestone with the launch of the first Levi’s Kids retail destination at Lake Shore Mall, Hyderabad
Apparel Group, a leading global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate, today announced the highly anticipated India debut of Levi’s Kids with the opening of its inaugural storefront at Lake Shore Mall, Hyderabad. This launch signifies a strategic milestone in the partnership between Apparel Group and Levi Strauss & Co., introducing the globally celebrated brand to India’s premium kids wear market through a dedicated brand environment.
Abhishek Bajpai, Chief Executive Officer – Apparel Group India said, “The introduction of Levi’s Kids marks an exciting milestone in our journey of bringing world-class brands and value-driven retail experiences to Indian consumers. Premium kids wear is a high-potential category, and Levi’s - backed by its heritage, trust, and universal appeal, is uniquely positioned to lead it. We look forward to building a strong and enduring footprint for Levi’s Kids in India”.
As Indian consumers increasingly seek global brands, durable quality, and value-driven fashion for their children, Levi’s Kids enters the market as a strong, differentiated offering backed by one of the most trusted names in apparel. Indian consumers can experience the Levi’s Kids world now in Hyderabad. Designed as a premier family-friendly destination, the space seamlessly blends Levi’s rich heritage and quality with contemporary style, offering an immersive shopping experience tailored for the next generation.
The collection features a curated range for children aged 4 to 16, combining Levi’s signature American design codes with comfort, durability, and kid-first functionality. From timeless denim classics to versatile everyday essentials, the assortment is built for both active lifestyles and modern aesthetics.
Located in the heart of Lake Shore Mall, the new storefront offers a streamlined, high-energy shopping environment. This opening serves as the blueprint for a phased nationwide rollout, with future locations planned across key metros and high-growth urban centres.
With this launch, Apparel Group further solidifies its position as a powerhouse in India’s fashion landscape, leveraging its retail expertise to scale global brands and deliver world-class shopping experiences to the Indian market.