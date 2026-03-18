Approved caption for today's reel on the Humanitarian Award

Our Founder Mrs. Nita Ambani received the prestigious Humanitarian Award by the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences in a stadium packed with 40,000 tribal children. Their warm welcome, joyful cheers, and vibrant cultural performances made the evening truly unforgettable!

In a heartwarming message, Mrs Ambani reminded the young audience that girls can achieve everything boys can, and shared her vision of an inclusive, equitable, and prosperous India.



