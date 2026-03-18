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Approved caption for today's reel on the Humanitarian Award

  • Created On:  18 March 2026 8:00 PM IST
Approved caption for todays reel on the Humanitarian Award
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Our Founder Mrs. Nita Ambani received the prestigious Humanitarian Award by the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences in a stadium packed with 40,000 tribal children. Their warm welcome, joyful cheers, and vibrant cultural performances made the evening truly unforgettable!

In a heartwarming message, Mrs Ambani reminded the young audience that girls can achieve everything boys can, and shared her vision of an inclusive, equitable, and prosperous India.


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Nita Ambani humanitarian awardKalinga Institute of Social Sciences eventwomen empowerment messagetribal children outreachinclusive India vision
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