Arca Global Aviation Pvt. Ltd. Launches DGCA- Approved Flying Training Operations at Begumpet Airport

HYDERABAD: Arca Global Aviation Pvt. Ltd. (AGAPL) has officially commenced flying training operations at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad, effective 14 March 2026, marking a significant milestone in India’s rapidly expanding pilot training ecosystem.

Approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Flying Training Organisation (FTO) begins operations with a modern and brand new aircraft fleet, latest glass cockpit, integrated ground training infrastructure, and a structured expansion roadmap aligned with International aviation training standards and safety protocols.

Positioned at the intersection of technology, operational discipline, and aviation excellence, AGAPL aims to develop highly skilled and safety-oriented professional pilots for the global aviation industry.

Initial Training Fleet

AGAPL’s initial fleet consists of three newly inducted aircraft, designed to support both ab-initio and advanced training phases:

•Tecnam P2010 TDI – Single-engine glass cockpit trainer optimized for modern instrument training

•Tecnam P2006T – Twin-engine multi-engine training aircraft

To further expand single-engine training capacity, three Cessna 172S Skyhawk aircraft are expected to be inducted shortly.

This fleet configuration enables AGAPL to provide Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) training along with multi-engine endorsements from the early stages of training.

Strategic Fleet Expansion

AGAPL has outlined a phased fleet expansion roadmap aimed at building long-term pilot training capacity while maintaining strict operational discipline.

Expansion targets include:

•10 aircraft within the next 15 months

•25 aircraft by 2029

The expansion strategy focuses on fleet readiness, instructor development, safety, and training quality, ensuring that operational growth remains aligned with international aviation standards.

The organisation is also exploring future partnerships for aircraft type-rating training programmes, further strengthening the career pathway for aspiring commercial pilots.

Integrated Training Infrastructure

Operating from a fully integrated aviation training campus at Begumpet Airport, AGAPL houses aircraft hangars, academic facilities, simulator training infrastructure, and administrative offices within a unified operational ecosystem.

Training infrastructure includes:

•Digitally enabled smart classrooms for modern ground school delivery

•ELITE PI-1000 3-Channel Glass Cockpit Flight Simulator for advanced procedural training

•Dedicated in-house aircraft maintenance team ensuring continuous airworthiness monitoring and operational reliability

The academy is supported by experienced ground instructors, certified flying instructors, and maintenance engineers, enabling a structured, safety-focused training environment designed to build professional aviation competence.

Founder’s Vision

“Our objective is not merely expansion in numbers, but the establishment of a training institution defined by safety, operational discipline, and a strong aviation ethos aligned with international standards.

We intend to build a fleet and faculty framework that positions Arca Global Aviation among the most reliable pilot training organisations in the country, Shaping aviators who carry professionalism, discipline, and safety awareness throughout their careers.”

Maganti Narasimha Murthy

Founder, Arca Global Aviation Pvt. Ltd.

Institutional Acknowledgements

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)

AGAPL acknowledges the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, led by the Director General, for maintaining the highest standards of aviation safety, regulatory supervision and operational discipline in India’s civil aviation sector.

The DGCA’s rigorous certification and regulatory framework ensures that approved Flying Training Organisations operate within a structured environment designed to produce highly competent and safety-conscious pilots.

Airports Authority of India (AAI)

AGAPL expresses its appreciation to the Airports Authority of India, under the leadership of its Chairman, for its continued efforts in strengthening India’s aviation infrastructure and expanding the country’s network of operational airports.

The development of aviation infrastructure plays a vital role in supporting the growth of pilot training institutions and the broader aviation ecosystem.

Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA)

AGAPL recognises the leadership of the Ministry of Civil Aviation for its continued commitment to strengthening India’s aviation ecosystem while maintaining the highest standards of safety, governance, and aviation development.

Through progressive policy initiatives aimed at strengthening the domestic pilot training ecosystem, the Ministry continues to play a pivotal role in supporting the growth of aviation training institutions across the country.

About Arca Global Aviation Pvt. Ltd. (AGAPL)

Arca Global Aviation Pvt. Ltd. (AGAPL) is a DGCA-approved Flying Training Organisation (FTO) based at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad.

Established in 2025, the academy currently operates three training aircraft, two single engine and one multi-engine platform, with additional aircraft induction underway.

With integrated training infrastructure, modern flight training systems, and a fleet expansion roadmap targeting 25 aircraft by 2029, AGAPL is focused on delivering structured Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) training aligned with international aviation standards, preparing students for professional careers in the global aviation industry.